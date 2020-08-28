This 10-year-old has crushed Enter Sandman – and Kirk Hammett approves

What were you doing when you were 10 years old? If you're anything like us, it involved watching crap kids’ cartoons 24/7. Hey, we're not judging (unless you’re still doing in now, in which case you may want to rethink your lifestyle choices).

So we've got nothing but respect for Nandi Bushell. The 10-year-old from Ipswich in the UK has made a name for herself playing kick-ass one-girl covers of metal and rock classics, including System Of A Down’s Toxicity, Rage Against The Machine’s Guerrilla Radio and Nirvana’s In Bloom.

Now she’s turned her considerable talents to Enter Sandman, smashing her way through Metallica’s 1991 classic while playing every instrument herself. Even Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett picked up on it: “How could I not repost this?” he wrote on Instagram.

Check out the video below, and then take a long, hard look at your 10-year-old self.