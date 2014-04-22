deleted_duplicate

The millennium started badly for Grant Nicholas. Aged 32, the Feeder frontman found himself suddenly single, forced to look on as his departed girlfriend took comfort in the arms of a media high-flyer. “We’d broken up after a long time, and she’d started going out with a guy who made adverts. So there was a bit of jealousy,” he admits. “My only way of dealing with it was to keep writing songs. He was making a car advert at the time, so that’s what inspired the first line of Buck Rogers: ‘He’s got a brand-new car...’ It’s a song about starting again.”