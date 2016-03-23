The New Issue of Classic Rock Is On Sale Now And it's Epic

The latest issue of the world’s greatest rock magazine steps into the spotlight today – and it’s a monster.

This month we look at the REAL 100 Greatest Albums Of The 1970s, from unsung classics by the likes of Queen, Pink Floyd, AC/DC, The Rolling Stones and Deep Purple to lost treasures from David Bowie, Mot ö rhead, Journey the Ramones and more. Think you know the greatest albums from the greatest musical decade of them all? Think again. (And it’s a Led Zep IV-free zone).

If that wasn’t enough, the issue comes with not one, not two, but three free gifts: a set of four exclusive Iron Maiden beer mats featuring classic album covers from ’Arry and the boys! A free paperbook book, The History Of Rock, featuring must-read writing on Jimmy Page, ZZ Top, Metallica, Genesis and more! A free CD, Top Of The Rocks, featuring the most electrifying new sounds around!

“But what’s in the issue?” we hear you ask. Will, this lot for a start…

The REAL 100 Greatest Albums Of The 1970s: From AC/DC to ZZ Top, via 10cc, Styx, Ace Frehley, Legs Diamond and literally 93 more.

AC/DC: Why Angus and co are the purest rock’n’roll band out there, by Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

Queen: Foo Fighters drummer/Queen fan Taylor Hawkins sings the praises of News Of The World.

George Harrison: A look at All Things Must Pass, the triple album that kicked off Harrison’s post-Beatles career.

The Faces: Drummer Kenney Jones recalls the boozy days of A Nod Is As Good As A Wink.

Robert Calvert: Learning to fly with the former Hawkwind man’s enigmatic, conceptual solo debut.

Barney Bubbles: The visionary artist whose work with Elvis Costello, The Damned and others defined the 70s.

If that wasn’t enough, we’ve also got…

AC/DC: Can they continue without Beano?

Guns N’ Roses: The little-known LA rock band’s solo albums and spin-off projects go under the microscope.

Cheap Trick: Guitarist Rick Neilsen on getting arrested, staying sober – and how the Trick almost became John Lennon’s backing band.

The Struts: Straight outta… Derby? The glitter-drenched rockers who are out to take Queen’s old crown.

Squeeze: Bittersweet tunes, confessional lyrics and brushes with politicians – the story of London’s classic working-class heroes.

Joe Bonamassa: “Ten years ago I was kind of a grumpy asshole. Now I’m a lot happier.” This and more from the modern-blues superstar.

Plus! new albums from Iggy Pop, Cheap Trick, Judas Priest, Santana, Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa, Black Stone Cherry, Eric Bell, Rob Zombie and more

What’s on the Free CD

Top Of The Rocks: Greetings, rock pickers! Where can you find 15 of the world’s newest guitar grooves, from Denver to Darwen, in one handy place? Right here. Including Red Sky Mary, Mojo Wizard, RBI, Modern Kicks, Hawk Attack, Furr and more…

Read Classic Rock magazine the way you want: instantly read the articles from issue 222 of and dive into the back issues right now on TeamRock+.

Experience the interactive digital edition for your iPhone and iPad or Android device.

Get a copy of Classic Rock 222 delivered to your door or subscribe and get it every month.