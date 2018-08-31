The Metal Hammer 11: The best new music in rock and metal

Say hello to the Metal Hammer 11! A new weekly chart in which we countdown the best new music in the vast expanse of rock and metal... and it goes to eleven! Each week we're going to put together a Spotify playlist of the hottest new music from our world and beam it straight into your earholes.

To get ourselves started we've taken music from the past 14 days to get a real sense of what's happening in metal right this second. It has already sparked debate in the office over which band is positioned where, but allow us to introduce to you the #1 spot from the very first week of the Metal Hammer 11...

It's Clutch with In Walks Barbarella!

It's a swaggering, stomping right hook of hard rock complete with a brass section delivering some dangerous 'weaponised funk', as Neil Fallon is keen to remind us. Clutch aren't capable of making a bad album, and from this latest fun-packed jam their upcoming twelfth album Book Of Bad Decisions is going to soundtrack every party for the rest of 2018.

But they're not alone in the Metal Hammer 11, ohhhh no! The past fortnight has conjured up some absolute ragers from The Fever 333, Anaal Nathrakh, Disturbed and more!

Here is the official Metal Hammer 11. Get stuck in – it's Friday!