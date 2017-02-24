The best new rock albums you can buy this week

Crystal Fairy - Crystal Fairy

“When exactly does Omar Rodriguez-Lopez of At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta sleep? There seems to be a new project from him every week, much of it on the Ipecac label, America’s true home of the weird.” Read the full review here.

Pissed Jeans - Why Love Now

“If we take levels of anger to run from the mildly peeved through to the righteous blowing of a gasket, then Pennsylvania punks Pissed Jeans go way beyond the latter end of the spectrum and create their own special category.” Read the full review here.

All Them Witches - Sleeping Through The War

“Stoner rock is crying out for an overhaul. Thankfuly, All Them Witches are taking it apart and piecing it back together again.” Read the full review here.

The Feelies - In Between

“Few bands can claim a career-best album 40 years down the line, but The Feelies are one of them. It should come as no surprise that their sound has left its indelible mark, from R.E.M.’s earliest efforts through to modern-day practitioners such as Ultimate Painting.” Read the full review here.

Steel Panther - Lower The Bar

“Drenched to their spandex underpants in double- and single-entendre lyrics that push porno-parodic excess to 11 and beyond, Steel Panther’s fifth album features another dozen tumescent, hook‑laden party-rock anthems.” Read the full review here.

Los Campesinos! - Sick Scenes

“If Euro 2016 made you more ashamed to be British than Theresa going gooey over Trump, spare a thought for Gareth David of Cardiff alt-pop maestros Los Campesinos!. He watched plucky underdogs Wales crash out in the semis while drinking his way through an existential crisis in Portugal – hence the sixth LC! album they made there has him dreaming of ‘anchoring that midfield like the anchor in my midriff’ on I Broke Up In Amarante.” Read the full review here.

Zeal & Ardor - The Devil Is Fine

“Devil Is Fine serves as Manuel Gagneux’s debut release through this one-man project, as he smashes extreme music against African American spirituals alongside a lullaby-inducing electro triptych.” Read the full review here.

