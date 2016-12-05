The Best New Rock Album Releases This Week

Neil Young - Peace Trail

"Forgoing his most recent backing band, Young has instead chosen to recruit bassist Paul Bushnell and veteran drummer Jim Keltner for an acoustic-rooted set of songs, recorded over a few days at Rick Rubin's studio in Malibu. This informal approach (everything laid down in one or two takes) means that Peace Trail is pleasingly rough around the edges, the skeletal arrangements serving as an unobtrusive backdrop to Young's lyrical musings."

Babymetal - Live At Wembley

"If there were two genres that nobody sane thought would ever mix, they would surely be thrash metal and girl-group pop. Yet that's exactly what Babymetal are. With a backline made of full-on headbangers the Kami Band, Babymetal are fronted by three girls who make Little Mix look like the Edgar Broughton Band."

The Doors - London Fog 1966

“His Lizard King incarnation was only just uncoiling, but Jim Morrison already had one eye on posterity when he asked Nettie Pena, a film-making collaborator and student at UCLA, to record this show. With the summer of ’66 getting into its stride, The Doors were a few hot months away from recording their debut album as they cast the essentials of their future legend in a short-lived Sunset Strip dive bar.

Pena recorded two reels of tape on the night – the second, a 10-minute-plus version of The End, remains missing. This partial half-hour set, rediscovered in 2011, is reissued now to trail the band's 50th anniversary, marked by January '67, and fills in a key chapter in The Doors' history."

