The best new bands you should be listening to this month

We round up the best new music featured in Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog Magazines this month

Introducing Bleeker, Canada's new grunge revivalists

Without Waves unpick their unapologetically weird racket

Have Sunlight’s Bane crafted this year’s most brutal masterpiece?

Introducing Me And That Man, Nergal's unlikely new collaboration

New band The Anchor are cooking up some crushing noise

EYE: meet the Mellotron fans from Ohio

Decapitated have a new album and they're determined it'll make them huge

"Our music is uncomfortable" Introducing Imminence, Sweden's next big metal band

Kindred Spirit: folk with a progressive twist

Introducing Cove: The new new wave of British heavy metal

Can The Royal bring metalcore back to its glory days?

Fresh Meat: The three best new bands from metal's undergound

Worriedaboutsatan: From blank tapes to Vincent Cavanagh

