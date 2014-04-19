The Best Led Zep Mash-Ups as chosen by JimmyPage.com

While the spotlight has very much been focussed on the new series of Led Zeppelin releases, the band's sonic architect Jimmy Page has also grabbed some attention... with his website.

jimmypage.com has recently featured a series of ingenious musical mash-ups featuring a diverse selection of artists, including James Brown, The Beatles, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Black Sabbath. Fans have been wondering if Jimmy is responsible for putting these cut-ups online, and asking for story behind them.

“Jimmy definitely wasn’t involved in the making of these videos”, reveals a spokesman for the website, which has been running since July 2011. “The site is run by small collection of people, and we’re continually searching for new and interesting material. We came across a video on YouTube one afternoon, and Jimmy was very receptive to the idea putting it up. So we’ve spent hours — if not days — searching for others.

“If we see any more we like, we’ll definitely add them to the site. There’s a huge variety of material spanning Jimmy’s amazing career, from footage shot at Hiroshima featuring the music of Henryk Gorecki to a Cambodian version of Wham’s Last Christmas!”

Apart from the On This Day section (which anyone can read), anyone who registers with the website gets access to unique content and an online store. This sells exclusive signed prints and quality vinyl editions of the Death Wish II soundtrack and the previously unreleased Lucifer Rising.

The spokesman added, “As with all Zeppelin and other projects, Jimmy is hands-on. The site is a long term commitment and will expand and develop in the future. It’ll get pretty interesting!”

Here are some of jimmypage.com’s favourite Led Zep mash-ups.

Led Zeppelin - Black Dog vs The Yeah Yeah Yeahs Rockers To Swallow [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYnL8dvqG3E)

Led Zeppelin - The Wanton Song vs Jay-Z - P.S.A [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr-wGhmJQCw)

Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love vs Black Sabbath - War Pigs [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThU9BOWcmjM#aid=P7rfysyMaVA)

Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love vs The Beatles - Helter Skelter [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aY2bWyiaei4)

Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love vs James Brown - Sex Machine [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XeI9H2__gM)

Led Zeppelin - Ramble On vs Biggie Smalls - Hyptotize [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOSu53-HaRg)