The Best Iron Maiden Cover Art... As Voted By You

But which album featured your favourite artwork?

Two weeks ago we asked you, and you voted in huge numbers. Today we counted up the votes, and have listed the results below. Every single Iron Maiden sleeve received some support, including The Book Of Souls, but three were way out in front. All three were Derek Riggs designs.

Iron Maiden cover vote - final tally

Somewhere in Time (19.6% of vote)

Powerslave 18.1%

Killers 17.4%

Live After Death 9.2%

Number Of The Beast 7.6%

Seventh Son of a Seventh Son 6.4%

Brave New World 5.3%

Piece of Mind 4.6%

A Matter of Life and Death 3.9%

The Book of Souls 2.2%

Fear of the Dark 1.9%

Iron Maiden 1.8%

The X Factor 0.7%

Virtual XI 0.5%

No Prayer for the Dying 0.4%

Dance of Death 0.3%

The Final Frontier 0.1%

