Vote for your favourite Iron Maiden album sleeve

He’s killed Margaret Thatcher, he’s been lobotomised, and he’s burst out of at least one grave. Whatever Eddie’s done, however, there’s been one constant throughout his long and storied career: he’s appeared on the sleeve to every Iron Maiden album.

The current issue of Classic Rock is available with 17 different cover designs to celebrate 17 of those different Iron Maiden albums. And we’d like to know your favourite Eddie artwork (not your favourite album!). Place your vote beneath the covers displayed below, and we’ll put them all into some kind of enormous spreadsheet and figure out which Eddie is the most popular.

Read Classic Rock magazine the way you want: instantly read the articles from issue 215 of and dive into the back issues right now on TeamRock+, including our Iron Maiden cover story.

Experience the interactive digital edition for your iPhone and iPad or Android device.

Pick your cover and get a copy of Classic Rock 215 delivered to your door.