The 25 best rock albums of the year so far

2021 has already given us a multiplicity of magical musical moments, but enough of the alliteration: these are the 25 albums that have provided the Classic Rock team with the most pleasure so far this year.

Listed in alphabetical order, they include both old stagers and new kids on the block, and feature music that winds its way from the most English of progressive rock to the psychedelic sounds of the Sahara (more alliteration, sorry). Via Texas. And Scotland. And lots of points between.

Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories Detroit Stories is Alice Cooper's most concise bolt of precision-tooled heavy rock in 50 years, enhanced by Ezrin’s robust production and Alice on lethal form, vocally and lyric-wise. At 73, Alice has come home to give his home city a new classic to add to its illustrious hard rock legacy.

Ayron Jones - Child of the State From the full-fat riffage and punk-blues vocal of swaggering opener Boys From The Puget Sound to the grunge blast of Killing Season, to the good old-fashioned raunch of Supercharged, this album feels like a showcase of every aspect of Ayron Jones' character

Billy F Gibbons - Hardware Billy Gibbons sounds like he’s having a ball, finally making the desert-rock album he’s hinted at since ZZ Top’s First Album’s Goin’ Down To Mexico. While he’s not straying too far from the mothership, nothing here is phoned-in. As befits the craftsman he’s always been, he’s taken the time and trouble to fashion a bunch of songs worthy of standing alongside anything in his catalogue.

Blackberry Smoke - You Hear Georgia There was always a danger for a band like Blackberry Smoke that they would end up too country for rock fans and too rock for the country massive. But after six studio albums, including two No.1s on the US country chart, they seem to have perfected a winning balancing act between their two chief influences.

Buckcherry - Hellbound How does a band with nearly 25 years and eight albums on the clock manage to top everything they’ve done before? Buckcherry’s answer is to make a great upbeat record that has both anthemic stompers and more considered, polished moments.

Cheap Trick - In Another World In Another World, Cheap Trick's twentieth studio album, is one of their best yet. As ever the band appear to have listened to both every record ever made and nothing at all since 1977. Riffs pile upon riffs like dogs in a basket, harmonies are layered upon other harmonies, and everything sounds like polished thunder.

The Dust Coda - Mojo Skyline There was always going to be an album that would come along and lift the much vaunted New Wave Of Classic Rock to a new level. And this could be it. Predicated on John Drake’s massive vocals and Adam Mackie’s guitar slickness, Mojo Skyline is an exciting ride.

Garbage - No Gods No Masters Once the album stops yelling and stamping for attention, the strong suits of this outfit come through, and dark, sinister atmospheres trademarked by Depeche Mode and Siouxsie & The Banshees are allowed to thrive.

Inglorious - We Will Ride Echoes of Deep Purple, Whitesnake and Rainbow (both Dio and Bonnet eras) abound across melodically strident, melodramatically charged and riff-studded hard rock of a kind few bands currently dare to be passé enough to attempt, breathing fresh life into an irresistible 70s rock template.

Mammoth WVH - Mammoth WVH The album’s overall pace is relentless and peppered with false stops and starts. Among the stand-out tracks are the poppy but forceful Think It Over with its shades of Jimmy Eat World, the arena-rocking anthem Don’t Back Down with its glam-tinged chorus, and the chunky riffs of You’re To Blame that lead to a spectacular guitar solo – all high bending notes and slick runs.

Mason Hill - Against The Wall The songs are well constructed, melodic and powerful. Predicated on Scott Taylor’s emotive vocal style, and with the quick-fire guitar interplay between James Bird and Marc Montgomery, Scottish quartet Mason Hill have come up with an album of mostly memorable songs. One or two tracks, such as We Pray, are a little ordinary, but for the most part the album displays an exciting young talent.

Mojothunder - Hymns From The Electric Church Two years in the making and well worth the wait, this rather spectacular debut album from Kentucky southern rockers Mojothunder will immediately bring to mind Money Maker-era Black Crowes and the swinging, good-time hard rock of the Georgia Satellites.

Myles Kennedy - The Ides Of March Merging lyrical nonchalance with the instrumental buoyancy of country and the emotional rawness of blues makes for a powerhouse of sanguine musicality. Keep a ladder handy so that you can retrieve your socks from a nearby telegraph wire when you’re done.

Nancy Wilson - You And Me After a lifetime as sister Ann Wilson’s righthand woman, guitarist Nancy Wilson ventures yet further outside the boundaries of Heart. With its contrasts in mood, this solo studio debut bleeds authenticity and does Wilson credit as an independent artist.

Royal Blood - Typhoons From the sound of Typhoons, Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher were the only two people who spent 2020 on a dancefloor; disco rock is the order of the day, adorned with synthesised 70s strings on Trouble’s Coming and Limbo, modernist pop twinkles and vocal phases on the jungle-gonemetal Who Needs Friends, and retro electronics on Million To One.

Styx - Crash Of The Crown Crash Of The Crown, Styx’s new album, while occasionally verging on self-parody in its dogged determination to lift our mood, succeeds admirably in its upbeat message, by channelling the timeless power of melodic soft rock. As positivity goes, way more tonic than toxic.

Thunder - All The Right Noises Honest, consistent and uncompromising, All The Right Noises is quite the classy tour de force of songwriting prowess and pacy execution, with Thunder sounding enraged, engaged and thoroughly energised throughout. Which is just what we need right now.