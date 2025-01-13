Rachael Yamagata teams up with TESSAN to inspire journeys through music and connection

Rachael Yamagata has spent her career creating music that feels like a journey - each track a chapter, every lyric a mile marker on the road of self-discovery.

Recently, the songwriter, whose work often blurs the line between the personal and the universal, has collaborated with TESSAN, a leading brand in travel charging solutions, to launch the What’s Your Next Journey? campaign.

Though the collaboration merges art and technology, it is anchored in a mutual focus on connection, transformation, and exploration. Through this campaign, TESSAN and Yamagata invite audiences to consider their own paths while sharing the creative philosophy that has shaped the singer's career.

Yamagata describes connections as genuine, unfiltered exchanges that can’t be forced - whether with people, emotions, or experiences. Her music often reflects this philosophy. Renowned for her talent in conveying raw emotions, she often describes her work as a form of connection. Her songs offer unfiltered glimpses into her experiences, combining heartbreak, growth, and hope into lyrical stories that resonate deeply with her listeners.

In fact, her song Elephants, a fan favorite, was born during a period of heartbreak and physical recovery. “I was walking down a mountain after a really tough breakup when the lyrics for Elephants just came to me,” she recalls. “It felt like a gift, a reminder of how art can arise from even the most painful moments.”

(Image credit: TESSAN)

This vulnerability is what sets Yamagata apart. Tracks like Dealbreaker and Be Be Your Love transform deeply personal struggles into universal anthems of resilience. By leaning into the uncomfortable and embracing imperfection, she creates music that is both healing and relatable.

Her work often mirrors her personal journey, with music serving as a bridge for introspection and connection. Whether she’s diving into emotional vulnerability or joyfully celebrating resilience, Yamagata invites her audience to see their own stories in her songs, creating an experience that feels as cathartic as it is uplifting.

Central to both Yamagata’s music and her partnership with TESSAN is the concept of connection. Whether it’s the bond between the artist and audience or the quiet, introspective moments spent alone with a song, she believes connections should be authentic. “Taking off the mask and realizing that we are in this together,” she shares. “That's what makes me feel like something real is happening here.”

This philosophy is reflected in her approach to live performances. Despite battling stage fright, Yamagata finds the magic in her connection with the audience. She describes these moments as collaborative, where her energy and the crowd’s responses create a shared space of authenticity and release.

TESSAN’s What’s Your Next Journey? campaign also emphasizes connection as a core value - not only between people but also with the tools and technologies that simplify our lives. It’s a fitting alignment: Yamagata’s art connects hearts, while TESSAN’s innovations connect travelers to the world.

Travel has always been an integral part of Yamagata’s creative process. From the vibrancy of urban landscapes to the tranquility of natural retreats, the places she visits shape her artistic vision. “The colors, flavors, and energy of the places I go make their way into my music,” she says.

The campaign’s documentary delves deeper into this interplay between travel and creativity, revealing how Yamagata finds stories in the ordinary moments of her journeys. Her work becomes a mosaic of experiences, transforming fleeting interactions and quiet reflections into songs that inspire and heal.

For TESSAN, this connection between movement and inspiration is central to its mission. Their WTA Series travel adapter, with global compatibility and a user-centric design, simplifies the logistics of staying connected. By removing the logistical barriers of travel, the company empowers individuals to focus on the experiences that truly matter, from creative breakthroughs to life-changing encounters.

While Yamagata’s journeys often unfold through music, TESSAN approaches the concept from a technological perspective. The What’s Your Next Journey? campaign is an invitation to embrace exploration and see every step as an opportunity for growth.

In the documentary, Yamagata expands on this idea, saying, “Journey means a balance of a dream of where you're going and the ability to be in the present moment and to enjoy it.”

By aligning with an artist who embodies authenticity, TESSAN elevates its standing as a pioneer in the travel industry while also connecting with audiences on an emotional level. This collaboration also highlights the concept of connection as a deliberate choice. Yamagata’s live performances, for example, are deeply interactive, creating shared spaces where artists and audiences engage in an unspoken dialogue.

“What’s Your Next Journey?” serves as a reminder to embrace exploration and connection. Whether through music, travel, or personal growth, it challenges audiences to find value in every step of their journey. The partnership between Yamagata and TESSAN illustrates how different worlds - music and technology - can unite around a shared commitment to fostering meaningful experiences.

To learn more about this collaboration, explore the following resources:

Website: https://tessan.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tessanpower/

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/TessanPower

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tessan_official/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TessanOfficial