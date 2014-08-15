TeamRock Tracks of the Week

As sure as eggs is eggs, Friday afternoon comes complete with a brand new soundtrack, lovingly hand-picked from the very best of the week's new music. Metal, country-rock, post-hardcore, psych-doom, electronica, we've something for everyone here. Unless you want to hear Miley Cyrus, which is a little too far outside our remit, in truth.

Ryan Adams - Gimme Something Good

We like Ryan Adams here at Team Rock. He loves his Metal (check out his 2010 concept album Orion), has two punk rock bands (The Finger and Pornography), and can write country-rock songs that’d make a dead man cry. He releases a new self-titled album on his own label next month, and if this spooky video - featuring ‘Mistress Of The Dark’ Elvira - is anything to go by, it’ll be another corker.

Darkest Hour - The Misery We Make

Washington DC metalheads Darkest Hour have been one of our favourite ‘underdog’ bands for years, consistently releasing quality albums inspired in equal measure by hardcore punk and Gothenburg metal. Set to support Machine Head on their newly announced December UK tour, the band’s eight full-length collection might just be their finest yet.

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats - Runaway Girls

Anyone who caught Uncle Acid opening up for Black Sabbath last year will know that the Cambridge band are updating classic psych-doom sounds with genuine love for the genre. The band’s first new material since 2013’s acclaimed Mind Control album, is a delicious blend of fuzzed-our riffage and Hammer Horror atmospherics.

Bear Arms - Courage

There’s a Hell of a lot of bands right now with the word ‘Bear’ in their name, but Scottish quartet Bear Arms look set to rise above the pack. Blending math-rock, emo and post-hardcore influences, the Glasgow band’s debut album Strength and Conviction is due in October, but this is a startlingly fine introduction to a band we’re confident you’ll hear a lot more from as the year progresses.

frnkiero and the cellebration - Joyriding

Ex-My Chemical** **Romance guitarist Frank Iero clearly has no intention of plundering his past with his debut solo album stomachaches, which is a spiky, off-kilter, lo-fi and joyously ragged collection. Joyriding is the second song from the album to be released ahead of its August 25 release.

Matty Mullins - My Dear

Memphis May Fire frontman’s announced the September release of his debut solo album this week. While the Christian themes will be familiar to fans of the Dallas metalcore band, Mullins’ sleek new direction sees him step boldly into more commercial, electronica-tinged realms.

Tomahawk - Southpaw

Strictly speaking, Southpaw, taken from 2013’s Odd Fellows album, isn’t new, but this rather fabulous puppet-populated video of the song hit the world wide web this week. Quirky, melodic and unsettling it’s Mike Patton at his most accessible, and just one more reason we have the hugest man-crush on the fella.

King 810 - State Of Nature

Think you’ve got 2014’s most controversial metal band not called BabyMetal sussed? Well, this might just knock you sideways. Owing more to Nick Cave than anything vaguely metallic, State Of Nature is the Flint quartet at their most poetic and affecting. Stream the full Memoirs of a Murderer album here.