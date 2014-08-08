TeamRock Tracks of The Week

The hills are alive with the sound of music, apparently. And not just the hills - streets and offices and tower blocks and penal institutions too! What a wonderful world! Now kindly get your ears 'round the hottest new music of the week please, ladies and gents.

Royal Blood - Figure It Out

Just occasionally, music industry pundits get it right, no more so than when the BBC’s Sound of 2014 poll nominated Brighton duo Royal Blood as the rock band to hear this year. Taken from their self-titled debut album, due for release on August 25, this latest thumping single from the duo sounds like Jack White back when he was good.

Young Guns I Want Out

Young Guns were far too busy conquering America with their US radio hit Bones to release any new music in 2013. This time out, they want the whole world. If this stadium-sized slice of modern rock is a true indication of what to expect from their forthcoming second album, only an complete clown would bet against them.

The Offspring - No Control

As their Summer Nationals tour hit the East Coast, Dexter Holland’s band sent this little love letter to tourmates Bad Religion, a sprightly reworking of the title track from their SoCal bros’ fourth album. If only The Offspring themselves made punk rock this sharp in 2014…

New Found Glory - Selfless

Pop-punk kings NFG will release their eighth studio album Resurrection in October. Here’s the first taster from it, a typically effervescent mosh-pit anthem, with some sterling guitar work from Chad Gilbert. Their aptly titled Pop Punk’s Not Dead tour rolls into the UK in November, incidentally.

Frnkiero and the cellabrations - Weighted

We’re not entirely sold on the new band name, if we’re honest, but ex-My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has always been one of the good guys. This creepy little video is a lead in to Frank’s - frnk’s, whatever - forthcoming solo album, Stomachaches. Read what the man himself had to say about it in our recent world exclusive interview.

Hang The Bastard - Sex in the Seventh Circle

Excuse our language, but this is fucking great. The title track of the London doomsters forthcoming album, it’s filthy, growly, sludgy and generally very unpleasant indeed, which in this instance is a very good thing indeed.

Memphis May Fire - Beneath The Skin

A dark and harrowing tale of self-harm and** **self-loathing, this raging track from the Dallas metalcore quintet’s Unconditional album is arguably the week’s most affecting four minutes.

Sleepwave - Through The Looking Glass

A new project from former Underoath frontman Spencer Chamberlain, Sleepwave should appeal to anyone with a love for Nine Inch Nails, Filter or Deftones. The band will be touring the US with Nothing More throughout August/September…well worth checking out if you’re in the same town.