TeamRock Tracks of the Week

Every week, we round up the sharpest new sounds caressing our ears. Here's the songs bringing July to a close for us.

Paramore Ain’t It Fun

We’re sure Paramore must have dark days just like the rest of us, but the day they shot this highly entertaining video probably wasn’t one of them. Ain’t It Fun, one of the stand-out tracks of the band’s self-titled 2013 album, is being released as a single on August 25, ahead of their headline appearances at Reading and Leeds festivals.

DZ Deathrays Less Out of Sync

A little band kicking up a big noise, DZ Deathrays are making punk rock weird again. This is a good thing. Here’s a taster of the Australian duo’s upcoming Black Rat album, coming our way on August 18.

The Xcerts Shaking In The Water

Aberdeen/Exeter trio The Xcerts will deliver their much anticipated third album in the autumn: here’s a sample of what to expect. Shaking In The Water shows a new-found maturity to the band’s “distorted pop” sound.

Mongol Horde Winky Face: The Mark of a Moron

Mongol Horde are a blast. Inspired by Frank Turner’s love of old school hardcore, their songs are short, sharp, sussed and snarky, as evidenced by this gloriously full-tilt truth-bomb.

Baby Godzilla The Great Hardcore Swindle

Over the past 12 months Baby Godzilla have emerged as one of Britain’s best live bands. Now they’re translating that chaotic energy into great studio recordings too. Released on Enter Shikari’s Ambush Reality label, The Great Hardcore Swindle is further proof of just how fast the quartet are developing.

The Gaslight Anthem Get Hurt

Last summer The Gaslight Anthem came perilously close to breaking up. We’re glad they’re stuck around. The title track of their upcoming fifth studio album is gritty and uplifting and a welcome reminder that Brian Fallon remains a writer of rare sensitivity and power.

Weezer Back To The Shack

No video for this one as yet, but the first preview of the Californian power-pop quartet’s Everything Will Be Alright In The End set the internet alight when it emerged this week. The album isn’t out ‘til September, but consider us officially excited.

Coldrain Aware and Awake.

Unbelievable as it might seem, Babymetal aren’t the only rock band in Japan. No, really. Alongside Crossfaith and the aforementioned Babymetal, the Nagoya band are sparking a new wave of interest in J-Metal, and this powerful cut from their recently released The Revelation album should suggest exactly why.