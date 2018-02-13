TeamRock+ is the unique membership scheme for Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog magazines.

If you like digital magazines (iPad editions), then TeamRock+ is the best way for you to get them: direct from the people who make them, at a fraction of the price, and with a load of other benefits.

For just £2.99/$3.99 a month, you’ll receive digital copies of your favourite rock magazines, access to our online archive, exclusive audio, ad-free browsing and much more.

DIGITAL MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION Choose one of our 3 great rock magazines: Classic Rock, Metal Hammer or Prog

Choose one of our 3 great rock magazines: Classic Rock, Metal Hammer or Prog FREE DIGITAL BOOKS Receive 3 of our digital specials – & ALL of our upcoming schedule

Receive 3 of our digital specials – & ALL of our upcoming schedule AD-FREE SITE Enjoy our news, interviews and features without ads or interruptions

Enjoy our news, interviews and features without ads or interruptions ACCESS THE ARCHIVE With over 10,000 in-depth features and 4,000 reviews

With over 10,000 in-depth features and 4,000 reviews EXCLUSIVE AUDIO CONTENT Exclusive access to our audio archive: including hours of interviews and music.

Exclusive access to our audio archive: including hours of interviews and music. EXCLUSIVE WALLPAPERS Bonus desktop and phone wallpapers designed by the TeamRock art team

And all of that for £1 less per month than you’d pay elsewhere – all the rock you can handle for less than the price of a beer/sandwich/really fancy coffee.

TeamRock+ Membership is now £2.99/$3.99!

The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members

20% Off Eyesore Merch for TeamRock+ Members!