TeamRock.com's Tracks of the Week

**APOCALYPTICA – ‘Cold Blood’ **Who’da thunk, twenty years ago, that a novelty cello-based Metallica tribute act from Finland would still be such a popular creative force in 2015? This year, for the first time, the band have recorded a whole album (Shadowmaker, due out in April) with a full-time singer, Franky Perez. “It’s making the whole album more solid,” reckons cellist (duh) Eicca Toppinen. “We spent weeks with him in the rehearsal room arranging the songs.”

TYLER CARTER – ‘Find Me’ Heart-on-sleeve emotional connectivity and R’N’B vocal gymnastics here from the Issues frontman’s soulful debut solo EP Leave Your Love. Find Me has inevitably proved divisive among the band’s fanbase: “Tyler’s voice hypnotised me and I drowned in his music it’s so enchanting,” reckons emogirlhashervengz on the song’s YouTube page, but Zombot begs to differ: “It makes me wanna puke all over this pretent–”. OK, we’ll leave it there.

FATHOMS – ‘Hell’ Youthful Brightonian marauders Fathoms unloose some jittery deathcore chord-mangling, fret heroism and caustic bellows on the first video from new album Lives Lived, visibly suffering for their art in the accompanying video: “We buried Tom alive and James ‘actually’ almost drowned!” insists vocalist Max Campbell. Apt, given the theme of the lyric: “I think we all put ourselves through hell sometimes but nothing worth having comes easy.”

FALLING IN REVERSE – ‘Just Like You’

Like a lot of this decade’s metalcore pin-ups, Las Vegas scoundrels Falling In Reverse are better at boisterously catchy, tongue-in-cheek pop-rock singalongs like this than the serious heavy stuff. The video to Just Like You affectionately parodies TV talent show The Voice, and guest stars ex-Sworn Enemy guitarist Lorenzo Antonucci, who ‘called out’ FIR frontman Ronnie Radke in 2012 for acting like a dick onstage. Warning: this video contains celebrity impressions and a bit of burlesque.

NIGHTWISH – ‘Élan’ A daringly gentle, jaunty, uplifting comeback for the Finnish operatic metal pioneers, full of irresistibly uncool touches like: the punch-the-air key change, the penny whistle straight out of Celine Dion’s Titanic theme, and the happy dancing pensioners in the video. The subject matter is rather weightier than the breezy tune suggests: “The underlying theme of the song is nothing less than the meaning of life,” explains Nightwish mastermind Tuomas Holopainen.

