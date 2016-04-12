Sublimely destructive duo Mantar unleash their new album in full

Everyone loves a power trio, but never under-estimate the power of a two-piece to rock out and level a few cities in the process.

Following the likes of Lightning Bolt, Big Business, Jucifer, Bölzer and Inquisition to name but a few, German/Turkish duo Mantar make the kind of shield-rattling racket that would induce the unwary to conclude they have an entire army at their disposal rather than two people who are clearly vessels for some unappeasable, seething demon spirit with its mind set on watching the world burn and getting its groove on.

Pounding, propulsive and rippling with malign, sulphur-stoked energy, the band’s second album, Ode To The Flame follows 2014’s Death By Burning (notice a theme here?) by taking its sludge rock base into epic, acid-belching territory while still making you want to bang your head against the gates of a petrified city until either one gives way. Even one of the biggest metal labels on the planet, Nuclear Blast, realised that if you can’t beat them, get them to sign up, and with Ode To The Flame due to be unleashed on an unsuspecting but succulent public on April 15, we are very proud to offer an exclusive stream of the album in all its civilisation-sacking glory. Say your prayers, raise a fist and give yourself to Ode To The Flame below!

Throw yourself at the mercy of Mantar’s Facebook page here!

And order Ode To The Flame here!