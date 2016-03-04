Steel Panther play Death To All But Metal in acoustic session

Steel Panther were in London the other day for a special acoustic show at the 100 Club, but not before meeting up with us!

And as a special treat to Metal Hammer readers, Steel Panther managed to put down the drugs and groupies long enough to power through Death To All But Metal ACOUSTIC STYLE!

See if you can spot the subtle changes to the lyrics and even a nod to Deep Purple in the middle.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Panther go acoustic – we recently found them busking in the centre of London!

Steel Panther’s live acoustic album Live From Lexxi’s Mom’s Garage is out now.