Steak Number Eight premiere their brain-melting new video

Frequently heavier than a tonne of bricks, on top of which is perched an elephant bestrode by Bernard Manning, Belgium’s Steak Number Eight have a multitude of methods for fucking with your equilibrium.

Now you can add producing videos that will force your retinas to revolt, as the post-metal polymaths are offering a lysergically-laced window into the forthcoming progressive opus, Kosmokoma - due to ooze out of the Indie Recordings stable like some volatile ectoplasm on November 20 - with a supremely trippy promo video for the opening track, Return Of The Kolomon.

If Between The Buried And Me, Intronaut, involuntary spasms and wanton world destruction are just some of your favourite things, Return Of The Kolomon is going to make your day. Its lurid, trippy visuals take in War Of The Worlds-style rampaging Martian machines, floating HR Giger creatures, dystopian landscapes and more as the song’s lush, technicality builds up into a furious, skin-stripping inferno.

“Kosmokoma is about all of us, humanity, living in a collective coma,” says frontman Brent Vanneste of the album’s theme. “Nobody cares what’s going on. Everything is going to shit, and it seems we don’t care. In the end, the cosmos will take care of it for us.”

Of the track, Return Of The Kolomon itself, Brent offers this explanation: “The Kolomon is the ‘creature of negativity’. The thing that causes our collective coma. It can be imaginative, in your head, or big corporations or political warmongers. That’s for you to decide.

“Regarding the video, when the Kolomon takes over all of our brains, this is probably what the world might look like. And Cis, our guitar player, will be the dictator. And spiral glasses for everyone. Hahahahahahaha!”

Say goodbye to your sanity, check with your doctor to confirm you’re not at risk from epilepsy and enter the realm of madness that is Return Of The Kolomon below!

WARNING: contains flashing imagery.

