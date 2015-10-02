Someone has created a Linkin Park/Bring Me The Horizon mashup

It was inevitable, wasn’t it? Since BMTH dropped Throne a month or so ago, music fans everywhere have been comparing the band’s latest output to that of Linkin Park. And now someone has combined the two.

Merging Bring Me The Horizon’s Throne with Linkin Park’s Faint, YouTuber Shellac Record has created what should be the perfect combination. We’re not so certain it actually works but you have to admire the commitment to putting this together. And it gave us the excuse to mess around in Photoshop and add Oli Sykes into the Meteora artwork…