Slipknot's Psychosocial played in 25 different styles is the weirdest thing you'll see today

It seems like every single day there's a new incredible thing for us to watch on the great world wide web.

Today, the internet has yet again provided and this time it's in the form of a neat little medley of Psychosocial, the grammy award nominated 2008 single from the eighteen lugged Iowan juggernaut that is Slipknot.

This isn't the first time some internet dude has messed with the classic 'knot anthem. Last summer some nutjob played the song on a machine gun – yes, you read right, a MACHINE GUN – and only last month, a crazed percussionist bashed out that very same track's rhythm on some tiny drums.

But this isn't just any medley. Oh no, this is Ten Second Songs' Psychosocial reimagined in the style of 25 different artists (and umm... genres?) including 90s floppy-haired teen boppers Hanson, The Cure, Gojira, Tool, Mayhem, Ghost, Linkin Park and even in 8-bit.

Check it out below: