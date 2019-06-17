Slayer's last ever UK performance at Download was a bittersweet triumph

After twelve studio albums and a legacy that will never die, the inimitable Slayer have decided to call it quits. Their final ever performance on UK soil closed the Encore Stage at Download Festival 2019 – and what an absolutely incredible send-off for a truly iconic band.
A sea of slayer shirts and battle jackets all head-banging with a ferocity only Slayer can arouse,, the second stage was the fullest it had been all weekend – and rightly so. Despite clashing with Sunday headliners, Tool, at least half of this year's festival goers had headed to bid adieu to the masters of metal and witness a the fire, the evil, the brutality and pure unadulterated thrash stirring up the crowd for one last time.
In true Slayer fashion, there was no encore – a little disappointing after they broke this traditional at their recent arena show in London. But, an encore would have left us wanting even more. And can we ever be satisfied with the thought of Slayer's set coming to a close, never to be witnessed live again? In short, no.
Pinch us, please. The reality of no more Slayer still hasn't quite hit us.
Slayer Download Festival 2019 Setlist
Delusions of Saviour
(on tape)
Repentless
Evil Has No Boundaries
World Painted Blood
Postmortem
Hate Worldwide
War Ensemble
Gemini
Disciple
Mandatory Suicide
Chemical Warfare
Payback
Temptation
Born of Fire
Seasons in the Abyss
Hell Awaits
South of Heaven
Raining Blood
Black Magic
Dead Skin Mask
Angel of Death