Slayer's last ever UK performance at Download was a bittersweet triumph

After twelve studio albums and a legacy that will never die, the inimitable Slayer have decided to call it quits. Their final ever performance on UK soil closed the Encore Stage at Download Festival 2019 – and what an absolutely incredible send-off for a truly iconic band.

A sea of slayer shirts and battle jackets all head-banging with a ferocity only Slayer can arouse,, the second stage was the fullest it had been all weekend – and rightly so. Despite clashing with Sunday headliners, Tool, at least half of this year's festival goers had headed to bid adieu to the masters of metal and witness a the fire, the evil, the brutality and pure unadulterated thrash stirring up the crowd for one last time.

In true Slayer fashion, there was no encore – a little disappointing after they broke this traditional at their recent arena show in London. But, an encore would have left us wanting even more. And can we ever be satisfied with the thought of Slayer's set coming to a close, never to be witnessed live again? In short, no.

Pinch us, please. The reality of no more Slayer still hasn't quite hit us.

Image 1 of 8 (Image: © Derek Bremner) Image 2 of 8 (Image: © Derek Bremner) Image 3 of 8 (Image: © Derek Bremner) Image 4 of 8 (Image: © Derek Bremner) Image 5 of 8 (Image: © Derek Bremner) Image 6 of 8 (Image: © Derek Bremner) Image 7 of 8 (Image: © Derek Bremner) Image 8 of 8 (Image: © Derek Bremner)

Slayer Download Festival 2019 Setlist

Delusions of Saviour (on tape)

Repentless

Evil Has No Boundaries

World Painted Blood

Postmortem

Hate Worldwide

War Ensemble

Gemini

Disciple

Mandatory Suicide

Chemical Warfare

Payback

Temptation

Born of Fire

Seasons in the Abyss

Hell Awaits

South of Heaven

Raining Blood

Black Magic

Dead Skin Mask

Angel of Death