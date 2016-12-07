Skunk Anansie: watch the gripping new video for Victim

Skunk Anansie have released a video for Victim, the fourth single to be taken from their sixth album Anarchytecture, which was released in January this year. The video is a revenge fantasy starring Skin & Co. and a number of fans, who were selected to appear as extras in a funeral scene after the band ran a competition on their Facebook page.

“The Victim video is an examination of a split second imagined revenge expanded over the course of the song,” says Skunk Anansie drummer Mark Richardson, who directed the video. “Our minds can drive us mad with imaginings when we’re betrayed and the things we could do to get even.

“More often than not it’s fleeting thought and forgotten quickly but we’re in the Victim video we’re fantasising about carrying it out. If we really are a result of what we do not what we think, how far do we dare push that boundary? Usually we want choose to do or say the next right thing, but sometimes it’s tough to pull yourself back from the edge of something we will almost certainly regret.”

“Victim is unusual because it goes down for the chorus instead of up,” says Skin. “I love the feeling of going down into the pits to sing this dark, sexy melody. What I love about the track is how dirty it is. It’s like a dirty Massive Attack riff, but’s it’s pure and beautiful. The melody dances over the riff, and it builds and builds and builds, getting bigger and bigger, like a U2 track.”

Skunk Anansie tour Europe and the UK in the New Year (dates below).

2017 Tour Dates

Jan 27: France, Lyon, Le Transbordeur

Jan 28: Italy, Milan, Mediolanum Forum

Jan 29: Switzerland, Geneva, Thonex Live

Jan 31: France, Lille, L’Aéronef

Feb 02: Netherlands, Amsterdam, Heineken Music Hall

Feb 03: Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena

Feb 04: United Kingdom, London, O2 Academy Brixton

Feb 06: France, Paris, Le Bataclan

Feb 07: France, Clermont-Ferrand, La Coopérative de Mai

Feb 09: Spain, Pamplona, Zentral

Feb 10: Spain, Madrid, La Riviera

Feb 11: Portugal, Lisbon, Lisbon Coliseum

Feb 13: Spain, Barcelona, Sala Razzmatazz

Feb 14: France, Toulouse, Le Bikini

Feb 16: Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall

Feb 17: Germany, Munich, Muffathalle

Feb 18: Austria, Vienna, Arena

Feb 20: Poland, Kraków, Laznia Nowa

Feb 21: Poland, Warsaw, Klub Stodola

Feb 22: Poland, Gdansk, B90

Feb 24: Poland, Poznań, CK Zamek

Feb 25: Germany, Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus

Feb 26: Denmark, Copenhagen, Store Vega

Feb 28: Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus

Mar 01: Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene

Mar 03: Germany, Hamburg, Docks

Mar 04: Germany, Cologne , Live Music Hall

