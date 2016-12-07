Skunk Anansie: watch the gripping new video for Victim

Skunk Anansie have released a video for Victim, the fourth single to be taken from their sixth album Anarchytecture, which was released in January this year. The video is a revenge fantasy starring Skin & Co. and a number of fans, who were selected to appear as extras in a funeral scene after the band ran a competition on their Facebook page.
“The Victim video is an examination of a split second imagined revenge expanded over the course of the song,” says Skunk Anansie drummer Mark Richardson, who directed the video. “Our minds can drive us mad with imaginings when we’re betrayed and the things we could do to get even.
“More often than not it’s fleeting thought and forgotten quickly but we’re in the Victim video we’re fantasising about carrying it out. If we really are a result of what we do not what we think, how far do we dare push that boundary? Usually we want choose to do or say the next right thing, but sometimes it’s tough to pull yourself back from the edge of something we will almost certainly regret.”
“Victim is unusual because it goes down for the chorus instead of up,” says Skin. “I love the feeling of going down into the pits to sing this dark, sexy melody. What I love about the track is how dirty it is. It’s like a dirty Massive Attack riff, but’s it’s pure and beautiful. The melody dances over the riff, and it builds and builds and builds, getting bigger and bigger, like a U2 track.”
Skunk Anansie tour Europe and the UK in the New Year (dates below).
2017 Tour Dates
Jan 27: France, Lyon, Le Transbordeur
Jan 28: Italy, Milan, Mediolanum Forum
Jan 29: Switzerland, Geneva, Thonex Live
Jan 31: France, Lille, L’Aéronef
Feb 02: Netherlands, Amsterdam, Heineken Music Hall
Feb 03: Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto Arena
Feb 04: United Kingdom, London, O2 Academy Brixton
Feb 06: France, Paris, Le Bataclan
Feb 07: France, Clermont-Ferrand, La Coopérative de Mai
Feb 09: Spain, Pamplona, Zentral
Feb 10: Spain, Madrid, La Riviera
Feb 11: Portugal, Lisbon, Lisbon Coliseum
Feb 13: Spain, Barcelona, Sala Razzmatazz
Feb 14: France, Toulouse, Le Bikini
Feb 16: Switzerland, Zurich, Samsung Hall
Feb 17: Germany, Munich, Muffathalle
Feb 18: Austria, Vienna, Arena
Feb 20: Poland, Kraków, Laznia Nowa
Feb 21: Poland, Warsaw, Klub Stodola
Feb 22: Poland, Gdansk, B90
Feb 24: Poland, Poznań, CK Zamek
Feb 25: Germany, Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus
Feb 26: Denmark, Copenhagen, Store Vega
Feb 28: Sweden, Stockholm, Cirkus
Mar 01: Norway, Oslo, Sentrum Scene
Mar 03: Germany, Hamburg, Docks
Mar 04: Germany, Cologne , Live Music Hall