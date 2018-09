The London-based underground metal festival ripped faces and destroyed eardrums this past October and we miss it dearly. But there’s now some new videos of the weekend to step back in time and relive it all over a gain.

Manilla Road

Vulcano

Nifelheim

Quartz

Lecherous Gaze

Live Evil was October last year at The Dome in London and will be back there again this October 16-18th.