Six Of The Best New Songs You'll Hear This Week

“Music is not in the notes, but the silence in between,” said Mozart, who would never live long enough to hear the likes of Napalm Death or The Locust and retract his Instagram-worthy quote.

Here are six new songs, though, which may have been more pleasing to the late Austrian’s ear. Apart from the track from Hestitation Wounds. He’d probably shit himself.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS – Dark Necessities

Those perennial funk rockers celebrate their 33 year this year with a new album, The Getaway – their first for five years. Their 11th studio album has been produced by Danger Mouse (that’s Brian Burton, not the crime-busting rodent), but the Seinfeld-esque slap bass intro is a clear indication that the Hollywood quartet haven’t totally disowned their roots.

SWEDISH DEATH CANDY – So Long

Got a spare 16 minutes to hand? Then wrap your ears around this epic track from this four-piece. A little bit prog, a little bit rock, and a little bit spacey, there are shades of Deep Purple and Black Sabbath here, but they’re infused with some truly psychedelic tones, too. It all makes this song one long, far out journey, man. Bring snacks.

DANNY WORSNOP – Out Without You

Anyone familiar with Asking Alexandria should be very surprised by this latest track by the band’s former pointy-booted frontman. Not only are there strings in the background of this slow-marching, heartbroken lament, but it sounds like Ryan Adams crossed with Bryan Adams. Which, odd as that sounds, is no bad thing, as this short, sweet and sad song demonstrates. He should have had a shower before the video shoot, to be fair.

MORTIIS – Geisteskrank

This disturbing track isn’t from the Norwegian industrial metallers’ new album, but was made as a soundtrack to for a new series of films by Norwegian horror director Reinert Kiil. It’s no surprise, then, that the song’s accompanying video is as disturbing as the song itself, building up into a violent and graphic finale involving – spoiler alert – a clown and a sex toy. Coulrophobics might want to skip this one, then.

MILK TEETH – Swear Jar (again)

Gloucestershire’s premier (and perhaps only) grunge revivalists have previously released this track from their debut album, Vile Child. It’s a slow-burning, almost sinister song that’s full of attitude and sounds like it was discovered beneath a plaid shirt in ’90s Seattle. That’s a good thing.

HESITATION WOUNDS – Operatic

A veritable punk-rock/metal supergroup fronted by Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm, and featuring members of Slipknot, The Hope Conspiracy and Trap Them, Hesitation Wounds are as heavy as their pedigree would suggest. This is the opening track from their debut album Awake For Everything, which was engineered by Converge’s Kurt Ballou. Crank it up by all means, but expect a knock on the door from some angry neighbours.

