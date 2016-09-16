Raveneye unleash Madeline, and it might just blow your head off

Madeline is from the band’s debut album Nova, which is released next week. It’s the follow-up to last year’s Breaking Out EP, and finds the band delivering full-throttle heavy rock with plenty of of volume.

“The song is about love in the darkest of places,” says frontman Oli Brown. “The arguments you have with the one you love can be the worst. That’s what this song is about, the heat of that fight where you say the worst possible things you can imagine to each other.

“Our friend Greta put this storyboard to us and we fell in love with it. It ties into the relationship with the song, the relationship we have with love, what we do for it, what we sacrifice for it.”

Nova can be pre-ordered now. The band tour the UK in October and November (dates below).

Raveneye UK Tour Dates