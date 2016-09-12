Download the new All Them Witches live album for free

All Them Witches are giving away their new live album, Live In Brussels, for free. The album has been issued as a thank you to loyal fans, many of whom helped raise $4800 inside 24 hours when the band’s money was stolen on their recent US tour supporting latest album Dying Surfer Meets His Maker. It was recorded at a sold-out show at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels.

“This was right in the middle of our first European tour,” recalls drummer Robby Staebler. “The AB club is seriously badass, great crew members and incredible hospitality. I remember we were late to the load in and soundcheck because we were driving ourselves around and tour managing everything on our own - which was stupidly stressful. We missed soundcheck totally and were unable to set up our gear.

“Also, I had a runner go and get me drumsticks, but they ended up being totally different than what I use. It was a stressful beginning to the show! Once the opening band were done we had to go set up everything and soundcheck for the crowd as fast as we could. That is never awesome. But the show felt great.

“Aside from the general exhaustion of being one of our drivers and not getting any regular sleep, the show felt great. You really feel it at the end of a performance, and I remember we were all pretty happy with the show - great stage sound and a great first time crowd. We stayed in a hostel that night and danced to the Spice Girls. I slept well that night.”

All Them Witches will tour the UK in October.

“None of our shows are the same twice”, says singer & bass player Charles Parks. “It’s like jazz, where the main parts are there, but the rest is made up. We never say it, it just happens, we let the music talk for us.”

We are super excited to return to the UK, and Europe!” adds Staebler. “Our first trip defied expectation and we are hoping you guys can make this round even better!”

All The Witches UK tour dates

Oct 02: Bristol, Thelka

Oct 03: Manchester, Deaf Institute

Oct 04: London, Scala

Oct 06: Brighton, The Haunt

Oct 07: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Oct 08: Glasgow, The Classic Grand

Oct 09: Nottingham, Bodega

Tickets are on sale now.

