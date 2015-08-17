Radkey stream debut album Dark Black Makeup

The Radke brothers are releasing their debut album Dark Black Makeup on 21st August and Metal Hammer is exclusively streaming it right now!

The Kansas punks have harnessed the power of Danzig and turned it into something heavier, full of raw power and energy that make the Radke siblings one of the hottest bands of 2015. We spoke to the brothers about their favourite tracks on the album…

Isaiah: “I’ve gotta go with Sank for my favourite track on the record. It’s the first song that we recorded on the album session and the one that really makes me think of Sheffield the most.”

Dee: ”I gotta go with Best Friends. That riff has been around for a while, and I’m stoked we were able to write a song around it and put it on the album. I had a lot of fun working on the different harmonies and the guitar solo for that one. It’s heavy as fuck, catchy and it has become one of my favourite songs to play live especially.”

Sol: ”Sank is not only my favourite song on the album but also my favourite song that we’ve ever recorded. I never thought we would write a song like this.”

