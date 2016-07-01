This is what Bohemian Rhapsody would sound like if Queen were a reggae band

Mention rock and reggae in the same breath and people will immediately think of Geordie environmentalist Sting squawking about having a stroll on the moon. Or worse still, there’s that clip of Axl Rose spinning around in his underpants demanding reggae from his bandmates.

In a move that will no doubt anger classic rock purists, prolific YouTuber Wilton Turdley – the man who gave Ozzy a ska make-over and turned Rammstein into a bossa nova act – has transformed Queen’s tense 1975 mini rock opera into something that wouldn’t be out of place on a reggae compilation you’d hear blaring at your local market.

What we want to know is, is this musical blasphemy or utter genius? We love it.

This is what Rammstein would sound like if they were a bossa nova band

Listen to this ska version of an Ozzy Osbourne classic