Quantic Dream promises your own story in Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream had a slot during Sony’s E3 press conference earlier this week to show off their upcoming PS4 exclusive title Detroit: Become Human.

As expected Quantic Dream’s new game tackles some interesting philosophical issues concerning artificial intelligence and androids as slaves in Detroit: Become Human but that’s not the most interesting part.

According to the lengthy trailer every player decision has an effect on the outcome of the game as players assume the identity of android detective Connor. It is by way of these decisions that each player can craft a unique story experience in Detroit: Become Human.

There’s also some pretty stunning visuals on show as the French studio continues their tradition of pushing Playstation hardware to its utmost limits.

Detroit: Become Human is certainly one of the most intriguing titles on show at E3 this year but don’t expect to see in any earlier than 2017 as there is no set release date for it yet.