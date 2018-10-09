Puppy take you behind the scenes on their UK tour

This summer, slacker rifflords Puppy embarked upon their headline 'World Tour Of The UK' with their buds Grove Street Families. Two of the hottest bands in the UK underground, teaming up for a run of rock 'n' roll debauchery... right? Well, that depends how debauched you think the flippy bottle game is.

Filmmaker Sean Black followed Puppy on their trek across the United Kingdom, capturing their backstage antics, exploring derelict buildings, life in the van and getting in a bit of bother with the law. All with massive grins on their faces.

Watch the tour diary below, and check out Puppy at one of their upcoming winter shows with Creeper, King 810 or Monster Magnet.

Puppy's debut album The Goat is out January 25 and is available to pre-order now.

Puppy 2018/2019 tour dates

Supporting Creeper

01 Nov: London, Koko

Supporting King 810

02 Dec: Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station

03 Dec: Southsea, The Wedgewood Rooms

05 Dec: Norwich, The Waterfront

06 Dec: Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

08 Dec: Leeds, Dryden Street Social

11 Dec: Bristol, The Fleece

14 Dec: Leeds, The Key Club

21 Dec: Bridgend, Hobos

Supporting Monster Magnet

12 Jan: Trondheim, Byscenen, Norway

13 Jan: Oslo, Parkteatret, Norway

14 Jan: Aarhus, Voxhall, Denmark

16 Jan: Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit, Germany

17 Jan: Berlin, Huxley's Neue Welt, Germany

18 Jan: Osnabruck, Rosenhof, Germany

19 Jan: Zurich, Dynamo, Switzerland

21 Jan: Krefeld, Kulturfabrik, Germany

22 Jan: Leipzig, Conne Island, Germany

23 Jan: Hannover, Capitol, Germany

24 Jan: Esch-sur-Alzette, Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

26 Jan: Kortrijk, De Kreun, Belgium

27 Jan: Hasselt, Mod, Belgium

28 Jan: Sint Niklaas, De Casino, Belgium

29 Jan: London, Electric Brixton, UK

31 Jan: Karlsruhe, Substage, Germany

01 Feb: Eindhoven, Effenaar, Netherlands

02 Feb: Magny Le Hongre, File 7, France

03 Feb: Frankfurt, Batschkapp, Germany

05 Feb: Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm, Austria

06 Feb: Budapest, Dürer Kert, Hungary

07 Feb: Zagreb, Mochvara, Croatia

09 Feb: Athens, Piraeus Academy, Greece

10 Feb: Thessaloniki, Principal Theatre Club, Greece