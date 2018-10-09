Puppy take you behind the scenes on their UK tour

This summer, slacker rifflords Puppy embarked upon their headline 'World Tour Of The UK' with their buds Grove Street Families. Two of the hottest bands in the UK underground, teaming up for a run of rock 'n' roll debauchery... right? Well, that depends how debauched you think the flippy bottle game is.
Filmmaker Sean Black followed Puppy on their trek across the United Kingdom, capturing their backstage antics, exploring derelict buildings, life in the van and getting in a bit of bother with the law. All with massive grins on their faces.
Watch the tour diary below, and check out Puppy at one of their upcoming winter shows with Creeper, King 810 or Monster Magnet.
Puppy's debut album The Goat is out January 25 and is available to pre-order now.
Puppy 2018/2019 tour dates
Supporting Creeper
01 Nov: London, Koko
Supporting King 810
02 Dec: Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station
03 Dec: Southsea, The Wedgewood Rooms
05 Dec: Norwich, The Waterfront
06 Dec: Tunbridge Wells, The Forum
08 Dec: Leeds, Dryden Street Social
11 Dec: Bristol, The Fleece
14 Dec: Leeds, The Key Club
21 Dec: Bridgend, Hobos
Supporting Monster Magnet
12 Jan: Trondheim, Byscenen, Norway
13 Jan: Oslo, Parkteatret, Norway
14 Jan: Aarhus, Voxhall, Denmark
16 Jan: Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit, Germany
17 Jan: Berlin, Huxley's Neue Welt, Germany
18 Jan: Osnabruck, Rosenhof, Germany
19 Jan: Zurich, Dynamo, Switzerland
21 Jan: Krefeld, Kulturfabrik, Germany
22 Jan: Leipzig, Conne Island, Germany
23 Jan: Hannover, Capitol, Germany
24 Jan: Esch-sur-Alzette, Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg
26 Jan: Kortrijk, De Kreun, Belgium
27 Jan: Hasselt, Mod, Belgium
28 Jan: Sint Niklaas, De Casino, Belgium
29 Jan: London, Electric Brixton, UK
31 Jan: Karlsruhe, Substage, Germany
01 Feb: Eindhoven, Effenaar, Netherlands
02 Feb: Magny Le Hongre, File 7, France
03 Feb: Frankfurt, Batschkapp, Germany
05 Feb: Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm, Austria
06 Feb: Budapest, Dürer Kert, Hungary
07 Feb: Zagreb, Mochvara, Croatia
09 Feb: Athens, Piraeus Academy, Greece
10 Feb: Thessaloniki, Principal Theatre Club, Greece