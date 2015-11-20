Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…

EDITOR - JERRY EWING

SPOCK’S BEARD - WIND AT MY BACK

A finished copy of the new Spock’s Beard best of, The First Twenty years landed on my desk today, which drew me to this beautiful track, which always makes my mate Jess blub (to be honest, most things make Jess cry). Here’s the band performing the song acoustically at Sherman Oaks in California in September 2002, just before Neal Morse left the band.

DEPUTY EDITOR - HANNAH MAY KILROY

NORDIC GIANTS - RAPTURE

We’ve just found out here at Prog that the mysterious post-rock duo would be supporting TesseracT on their 2016 UK tour, it reminded me just how good this lush track from their most recent album is. Looking forward to seeing them live next year!

ART EDITOR - RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER

RENDEZVOUS POINT - PARA

if you like the thought of progressive music being huge, emotive and full of the tectonic shifting of musical plates then gather round and give Rendezvous Point a listen. The Norwegian band certainly like to give an epic, expansive feel to their music, evoking a real sense of slow, heavy menace in this track waiting for the stunning release around 4 mins 50 that will leave you pining for the fJords.

NEWS EDITOR - NATASHA SCHARF

SPIRITWO - MESUMAMIM

REVIEWS EDITOR - GRANT MOON

LIVES EDITOR - MALCOLM DOME

SKY - FIFO

From Sky’s second album, this four part mini symphony represents all aspects of what made this band so entrancing. There’s the obvious dextrous musicianship, and classical nods, but it also has swathes of funk and hard rock notations, plus occasional Latino daubs and jazz inflections. It always holds your attention.

LIMELIGHT BAND - CASPIAN

“A thrillingly perfect blend of Russian Circles and This Will Destroy You,” according to Prog writer Alex Lynham, who wrote about the instrumental post rockers from Beverly, Massachusetts. Here’s the band performing live in October of this year…