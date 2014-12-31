Party Hard: Your New Year's Eve Guide!

As we all know, New Year’s Eve can be an over-priced, underwhelming nightmare – you have to queue in freezing cold weather and the chances of getting a cab home are laughable. But who wants to be sitting quietly in front of the telly when the clock strikes midnight? If you’re gluttons for a boozy mosh like us, you might want to check out one of the following New Year’s events from around the country…

EDINBURGH

This year’s Hogmanay is set to be even more legendary than usual, thanks to the fact that the three-day street party (don’t worry, all that whiskey will keep you warm) is going to feature a headline performance from Twin Atlantic (on the Waverley Stage). If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, there’s also going to be a torchlight procession, which, with Edinburgh’s dramatic backdrop, is probably going to resemble an Iron Maiden video. Not too shabby…

GLASGOW

It is an undisputed fact that Glasgow is a city that likes to party. This year, anyone partial to pin-up girls will be at the Classic Grand’s Burlesque Ball. If that’s not your thing, then The Cathouse is the place to be, serving up rock ‘n’ roll debauchery until 4am, courtesy of DJ Devilhorn and a host of other regulars on the decks. Tickets for their New Year’s extravaganza are £8 in advance, which includes a shot of Jack Daniels Honey on your inevitable journey to the Jäger Bar. Good luck tomorrow.

NEWCASTLE

Alpha Big Pack Mentality is taking over the O2 Academy this year, with the help of Enter Shikari’s more dance-inclined side project – the Shikari Sound System – who are doing a 90-minute DJ set. This is one of the biggest alternative discos in the entire country this New Year’s Eve and with the Shikari lads manning the decks, it promises to be a next-level party. Tickets are £8. Tune army! Tune army!

MANCHESTER

If you’re one of those eclectic souls that wants to rock out to Against Me!, perform Michael Jackson’s Thriller dance, pogo to the Bouncing Souls and close the night out with some classic Will Smith, get yourselves to Manchester as soon as possible, because the Dry Bar is hosting a Pop Bubble Rock! / Deadbolt party that promises all of the above, plus free shots, a big screen countdown and – if you want to get really dramatic – confetti cannons and a balloon drop. The earlybird tickets have sold out already, so entry is £10.

CARDIFF

Sure, the Winter Wonderland rides in the Civic Centre are fun on New Year’s Eve, but if it’s true metal you want this evening, one of Cardiff’s newest rock clubs, Fuel, is ready to give it to you. Add to that the fact that entry is free before midnight, and only a fiver after, and you’re onto a winner. Oh, and apparently there will be ‘buffet and bubbly’ at midnight. Which is good from a health and safety standpoint – you’re going to need those snacks if you plan on making it all the way to the 6 am close.

LONDON

If you’re one of the 2000 people who got tickets for the Queen extravaganza over by Big Ben: congratulations. If you weren’t so lucky, don’t worry because the whole thing will be broadcast on BBC1 anyway, and you’ll probably have more fun (and spend a lot less dosh) at the Camden Rocks Club NYE mash-up at The Underworld. Matt Tuck from Bullet for My Valentine will be DJing (along with Carl Barât from The Libertines) so you can expect a hard rock extravaganza. The party goes on until 4am and advance tickets are £15. Happy New Year!