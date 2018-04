This weekend, metalcore royalty Killswitch Engage hit one of the most stacked festival lineups of the year – Rockville!

If our ten reasons why Rockville is gonna kick ass piece wasn't enough reason to get you stoked, this collection of stone cold heavy metal classics will do the job. Crank it up and bang that head, and we'll see you in a field in Florida on Friday.

Rockville takes place April 27-29 at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

Get your tickets now.