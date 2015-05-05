Oceano Tour Diary: Part Three

Metal Hammer, what’s shakin’? Kasper here again for another tour diary update directly from the belly of the Oceano tour rig. This last week has definitely been bittersweet considering it’s the final week of tour, but also we get to go home and sleep in our bed and eat a home-cooked meal! I am particularly stoked ‘cause I have an 80lb boxer at home waiting for me. But enough of the first world bullshit no one gives a damn about, let’s get down to the nitty gritty juicy tour stories!

We were lucky enough to make our way back to Austin again to play Texas’ Independence Fest with our boys in Boris The Blade and Whitechapel, as well as Vital Remains which was nothing short of entertaining to say the least – from a safe distance of course!

Moving on, having taken Come The Dawn out on tour not too long ago, we knew exactly what to expect from these nice dudes. We don’t get their polished pretty look; they are twisted and these dudes party and have a good time doing it, which is why bands like this naturally gravitate towards us on tour.

Oceano have a fun time and will always be the first to try to get a caravan to Walmart for a rage fest. The last time was filled with many beers and Mario Kart 64, Adam Warren (vocals) is directly responsible for many people drinking and driving that night – not in the traditional sense of course, but in a game he likes to call Beer-iryo Kart. The game is essentially everyone races with a beer and in order to win you have to finish your beer before you cross the finish line. It’s a hell of a time, being one of the older guys in the band, I have clocked more than a handful of hours on that game so naturally I dominate.

With that being said, the two for $3 7Eleven rollers swimming around in the 15 or so beers I’ve had tonight are making my eyes tired and I’m afraid this is it for now. Thanks for tuning in to follow a bunch of goons and the pure bullshit we get into! The tour has been a blast and we can’t wait for the next tour to hurry up and get here so we can rage with you guys once again!

Cheers from the Oceano camp! Until next time – keep it brutal!