Nordic noisemakers Beaten To Death unleash an exclusive album preview

Adversarial, uncontainable and filled with withering, misanthropic enmity towards their fellow man, Oslo’s Beaten To Death are an unstable meeting ground between members of the Tsjuder, Insense, The Cumshots and the sorely missed death metal wind-up merchants She Said Destroy, and they want you to know that whatever it is that you’re into, they’re out of it.

Following on from two, live-recorded full-length blasts of sense-destroying mayhem, the band that gave us True Norwegian Internet Metal Warrior and Nazi Slippers are back to give you another kick in the shins with the equally contrarian new album Unplugged, due out on October 9 via Mas-Kina Recordings. Needless to say, the album title is a misnomer, but it does contain 13 short blasts of grind distorted and mutated by a paranoid urban sensibility that Voices fans might recognise, but that basically goes off in whatever directions it damn well pleases and doesn’t hang about for you to get your bearings.

Thanks to the fuse-lighting insurrectionists at Mas-Kina and the band themselves, we have an exclusive preview to lob into your temporary sense of wellbeing in the form of a live and livid video for the track Don’t You Dare To Call Us Heavy Metal. Featuring one minute and 35 seconds’ worth of fuck you, and oozing a melody as cushioning as barbed wire wrapped around a mace, this is the perfect way to ruin an afternoon. Are you sitting comfortably? Tough shit, watch Don’t You Dare To Call Us Heavy Metal below!

