Newcastle's NWOBHM legends Satan unveil a killer new track

Beloved by Metallica, and fans of classic heavy metal the world over, Newcastle’s Satan were one of the most thrilling and unusual bands to have emerged from the NWOBHM flames.

Outstripping their peers in terms of pace and progressive scope, early albums such as 1983’s Court In The Act confounded some and electrified others, laying the groundwork for the thrash and speed movements but still riven with classic, twin-lead metal riffs entering expansive, epic realms aided by frontman Brian Ross’s jaw-dropping, frictionless vocals gliding effortlessly between richly textured rock-outs to high-pitched howls.

After a series of lineup changes, name changes and breakups, Satan reformed in 2011 and their rapturously received 2013 comeback album, Life Sentence - the first Satan album in 26 years - proved an exhilarating extension of the band’s legacy. Now, a mere two years, later, the band are back again, with a new full-length, Atom By Atom, due for release via Listenable Records on October 2, and we are more than proud to present a preview in the formidable form of The Devil’s Infantry: five minutes’ worth of thrash-inflected, fist-raising glory that drinks from heavy metal’s deepest wells before cutting its own, individual path through the battlefields.

Tune up your air guitar, prepare for glory and give yourself to the The Devil’s Infantry below!

Give hails to Satan’s Facebook page here!