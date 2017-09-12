Neck Of The Woods stream new album The Passenger in full

Canadian prog-metallers Neck Of The Woods are premiering their new album The Passenger exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The Passenger will be released on September 15 via Basick Records.

Merging the power and technicality of Opeth, Gojira and Between The Buried And Me, the Vancouver five-piece’s debut album is sure to set the minds of prog-metalheads ablaze.

The song Bottom Feeder features on the free Basick vs Holy Roar CD in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, but you can listen to the full record below now.

To provide a deeper meaning to the record, Neck Of The Woods have written us a special track-by-track guide to The Passenger (not including interludes).

Bottom Feeder

“Slower-paced, ominous, and unflinchingly heavy. It’s lyrically focused on recognising recurring patterns in relationships that lead to imminent failure and learning to break free from these tropes.”

Nailbiter

“Nailbiter addresses the anxiety-exacerbating nature of social media. Many struggle to let go of their online identity which often leads to crippling insecurity. Nailbiter encourages those bound by online personas to step away from their digital dependance.”

White Coats

“A diminishing trust in doctors after months of unsuccessful medical trials leaves many feeling discouraged, but there is still hope. Packed with odd time-signatures and almost caring transitions, White Coats is a technical journey that doesn’t lose respect for the groove.”

You’ll Always Look The Same To Me

“A message of encouragement to a wounded family member that the band has a strong relationship with. The struggle does not become you, it only makes you stronger.”

Face Of The Villain

“False promises and selfishness lead to unavoidable failure – some people are not meant to lead. Written entirely by bass player Jordan Kemp, the third single to be released from The Passenger focuses on a straight-ahead, consistent groove you can bang your head to.”

Foothills

“Foothills features driving riffs paired with melodic clean passages. Written while sitting in the waiting room during a 10-hour craniotomy, expressing an overbearing desire to relieve the suffering of family.”

Before I Rest

“Undivided focus causes many to overlook crucial aspects of daily life. Look forward but do not forget what’s directly in front of you – live in the present moment. Before I Rest brings The Passenger to its lyrical thesis statement; my grave can wait.”

Neck Of The Woods’ new album The Passenger is available to pre-order now.

Stone Sour, Korn, Ghost, Lamb Of God, Megadeth and more star in Metal Hammer 300

Celebrating a decade of Basick Records