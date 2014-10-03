My Favourite Horror Film: Sick Of It All

For the second part of our Halloween horror series we sit down with Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller to find out why The Exorcist scares the bejesus out of him. To be fair, that stairs scene is still creepy as hell.

“There are so many but I’m gonna go with a classic; The Exorcist. One of the movies that just scared the shit out of me. My wife is a lot younger than me and she laughs at the language and the stabbing of the crucifix, but I tell her that when I was ten years old I got to see this movie and I didn’t sleep for weeks. And my wife is scared of the dumbest horror movies, but she laughs at The Exorcist?!! That’s crazy to me!”

