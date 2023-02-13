Moby nearly formed a supergroup with members of Pantera and Mötley Crüe… and a metal band with Bjork

Moby has revealed that he nearly formed a “chaotic metal“ supergroup with Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell and drummer Vinnie Paul, plus Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee.

Speaking to NME (opens in new tab), the electronic music superstar revealed that the idea came about via a drunken conversation.

Moby said: “I’ve been sober for a while now, but this was a late-night, alcohol-fuelled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee and I. I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper.”

Moby, who started out playing in punk band Vatican Commandos in the early 80s before pivoting to dance music, told Classic Rock in 2016 that Pantera’s eighth album The Great Southern Trendkill was one of his favourite records, saying it made "church-burning Norwegian Satanists sound like Sunday school teachers.”

In the NME interview, Moby also added that he tried to convince Bjøurk to form a metal band with him.

“In the early ‘90s, I was having brunch with Björk and said: ‘We should start a heavy metal band together,’” he recalled. “She was very polite, but she had no idea what I was talking about! It was so far outside of her realm of consideration that it didn’t even register!”

Moby has directed his first documentary, Punk Rock Vegan Movie, which explores the intersection between punk and animal rights movements. It features appearances from Rob Zombie, Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Ian MacKaye (Minor Threat/Fugazi) and Derrick Green (Sepultura) and The Damned’s Captain Sensible.

Watch Punk Rock Vegan Movie for free now on Slamdance.