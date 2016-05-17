Microsoft snuffs out Project Spark

Team Dakota, the Microsoft development studio behind the ambitious PC and Xbox One game creation title, Project Spark has announced that they will be shutting down the online support for the game at the end of the summer.

The game was pulled from the Windows Store and Xbox Marketplace last week and the online servers will be shut down on the 12th of August 2016. Active development on the title was ceased last October.

It’s not all bad news for Project Spark fans though. Once the servers close the game will still work in offline mode allowing players to still enjoy their favourite content provided they download it before the shutdown date in mid-August. Also, anyone who bought the game either at retail or through the Xbox or Windows stores and activated the code included after the 5th of October will receive a credit to their account on the respective store.

Project Spark’s community manager, Thomas Gratz said, “We want to celebrate the accomplishments of our team and community of creators and players. Our team released 46 content packs, thousands of assets and 16 updates since launch (averaging more than one update every two months). We produced hundreds of livestreams and videos to educate and celebrate our community. In turn, our passionate fans have then gone above and beyond supporting Project Spark by uploading hundreds of thousands of creations and dreaming up millions of objects, behaviors, and experiences. Outside the game, they created fan sites, tutorials, forums, apps, and more! We thank everyone who has played or created anything within Project Spark, as it would have never existed without you.

Full information on the refund and the closure of Project Spark is available on Xbox.com.