Metallica prove they're still the kings at Reading

Regular festival goers often complain about the same headliners on rotation and yes, Metallica have become as much a part of our summer as Wimbledon, but why is that a bad thing?

With a hundred or so hardcore ‘Tallica fans joining the band on stage throughout, this is the greatest of greatest hits sets (with no mention of Lords Of Summer). Rob Trujillo skulks around the stage in his signature crab walk, Lars Ulrich gurns and licks and kicks from his vantage point at the back, Kirk Hammett paces the stage soloing his curly locks off, while Papa Het commands from the front like a real leader in a patch jacket.

Battery, Sad But True and One are as powerful as ever echoing into the moonlit sky but it’s the welcome additions of King Nothing and Turn The Page that make this a set to cherish and remind us just why these four horsemen return to these rain-lashed isles year after year. Here’s to 2016!

Metallica’s set list, Reading Festival, August 29, 2015

Fuel For Whom the Bell Tolls Battery King Nothing Ride the Lightning The Day That Never Comes The Memory Remains The Unforgiven Sad But True Turn the Page Wherever I May Roam One Master of Puppets Fade to Black Seek & Destroy Whiskey in the Jar Nothing Else Matters Enter Sandman

