Metal Hammer writers' top metal albums of 2023

As we hit the final stretch of 2023 we've bombarded you with lists galore, covering everything from the 50 best metal albums of the year (as voted by you) to subgenres covering everything from death and black metal to alt and prog.

You should also know by now that Creeper's vampire rock opera epic Sanguivore has been voted Metal Hammer's official album of the year. But how did it get there? The answer is simple: we polled every member of staff and writer in Hammer's ranks to get their 20 best albums of 2023 and toted up the scores.

Below you'll find all those picks, offering a wealth of brilliant new music to discover as each writer and staff member offers up their own interpretation about the very best that 2023 had to offer. Do you agree with some lists more than others? What would your top 20 look like?

Eleanor Goodman

Editor



1. Tesseract War Of Being

2. The Ocean Holocene

3. Katatonia Sky Void Of Stars

4. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

5. Code Orange The Above

6. 3Teeth EndEx

7. Crosses Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete

8. Within Temptation Bleed Out

9. Metallica 72 Seasons

10. Babymetal The Other One

11. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream...

12. Hanabie Reborn Superstar!

13. As Everything Unfolds Ultraviolet

14. Creeper Sanguivore

15. Blood Command World Domination

16. Green Lung This Heathen Land

17. Voyager Fearless In Love

18. Einar Solberg 16

19. HEALTH Rat Wars

20. Voice Of Baceprot Retas

Dave Everley

Associate Editor



1. Creeper Sanguivore

2. Metallica 72 Seasson

3. Wytch Hazel IV: Sacrament

4. Myrkur Spine

5. Code Orange The Above

6. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream...

7. Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain

8. Corey Taylor CMF2

9. Tesseract War Of Being

10. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

11. Pest Control Don’t Test The Pest

12. Green Lung This Heathen Land

13. Orbit Culture Decent

14. Foo Fighters But Here We Are

15. Twin Temple God Is Dead

16. Urne A Feast On Sorrow

17. Venomous Concept The Good Ship Lollipop

18. Sigh Live: The Eastern Forces Of Evil 2022

19. Baroness Stone

20. Enslaved Heimdal

Jonathan Selzer

Reviews Editor



1. Dødheimsgard Black Medium Current

2. Tetragrammacide Typho-Tantric Aphorisms from the Arachneophidian Qur'an

3. Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain

4. Dead Feathers Full Circle

5. Wytch Hazel IV: Sacrament

6. Big | Brave nature morte

7. Grave Pleasures Plagueboys

8. healthyliving Songs Of Abundance, Psalms Of Grief

9. Godflesh Purge

10. Arkona Kob'

11. Lana Del Rabies Strega Beata

12. Primordial How It Ends

13. Enslaved Heimdal

14. Maggot Heart Hunger

15. Vomitory All Heads Are Gonna Roll

16. Cryptopsy As Gomorrah Burns

17. Sulphur Aeon Seven Crowns And Seven Seals

18. Blackbraid Blackbraid II

19. Immortal War Against All

20. Myrkur Spine

Rich Hobson

Staff Writer



1. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

2. Green Lung This Heathen Land

3. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream

4. Myrkur Spine

5. Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain

6. Creeper Sanguivore

7. Margarita Witch Cult Margarita Witch Cult

8. Foo Fighters But Here We Are

9. Skindred Smile

10. Urne A Feast On Sorrow

11. VV Neon Noir

12. Within Temptation Bleed Out

13. Babymetal The Other One

14. Code Orange The Above

15. Grave Pleasures Plagueboys

16. Bury Tomorrow The Seventh Sun

17. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

18. Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter Saved!

19. Avatar Dance Devil Dance

20. Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre

Louise Hilton

Art Editor



1. Skindred Smile

2. Creeper Sanguivore

3. VV Neon Noir

4. Hundred Reasons Glorious Sunset

5. Empire State Bastard Rivers Of Heresy

6. Foo Fighters But Here We Are

7. Twin Temple God Is Dead

8. Metallica 72 Seasson

9. Voyager Fearless In Love

10. Green Lung This Heathen Land

11. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

12. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard PetroDragonic Apocalypse

13. Mammoth WVH Mammoth II

14. Danko Jones Electric Sounds

15. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream...

16. Baroness Stone

17. Grave Pleasures Plagueboys

18. Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain

19. 3Teeth EndEx

20. Beartooth The Surface

Merlin Alderslade

Executive Editor, Louder



1. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream...

2. Creeper Sanguivore

3. Green Lung This Heathen Land

4. Code Orange The Above

5. Blackbraid Blackbraid II

6. Orbit Culture Descent

7. Wargasm Venom

8. Blood Command World Domination

9. Urne A Feast On Sorrow

10. Baroness Stone

11. Algiers Shook

12. Health Rat Wars

13. Twin Temple God Is Dead

14. Metallica 72 Seasons

15. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

16. Kvelertak Endling

17. In Flames Foregone

18. Hanabie Reborn Superstar!

19. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

20. Bury Tomorrow The Seventh Sun

Liz Scarlett

Staff Writer, Louder



1. Green Lung This Heathen Land

2. Creeper Sanguivore

3. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream...

4. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

5. Baroness Stone

6. Twin Temple God Is Dead

7. Myrkur Spine

8. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard PetroDragonic Apocalypse

9. VV Neon Noir

10. Pigs x 7 Land Of Sleeper

11. Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain

12. Code Orange The Above

13. Blood Ceremony The Old Ways Remain

14. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

15. Grave Pleasures Plagueboys

16. Wytch Hazel IV: Sacrament

17. Crosses Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You, Delete

18. Starbenders Take Back The Night

19. Skindred Smile

20. Hawxx Earth, Spit, Blood And Bones

Olivier Badin

Writer



1. Suffocation Hymns From The Apocrypha

2. Dozer Drifting In The Endless Void

3. Sulphur Aeon Seven Crowns & Seven Seals

4. Wytch Hazel IV: Sacrament

5. Runemagick Beyond The Cenotpah Of Mankind

6. Outer Heaven Infinite Psychic Depths

7. Immortal War Against All

8. Godflesh Purge

9. Cirith Ungol The Dark Parade

10. The Night Eternal Fatale

11. Nocturnal Breed Carry The Torch

12. Church Of Misery Born Under A Mad Sign

13. Obituary Dying Of Everything

14. Rotten Sound Apocalypse

15. Ahab The Coral Tombs

16. Bongzilla Dab City

17. Tumulation Haunted Funeral Creations

18. Tomb Mold The Enduring Spirit

19. Cannibal Corpse Chaos Horrific

20. Khanate To Be Cruel

Adam Brennan

Writer



1. Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain

2. Obituary Dying Of Everything

3. Code Orange The Above

4. Metallica 72 Seasons

5. Unearth The Wretched; The Ruinous

6. Urne A Feast On Sorrow

7. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream...

8. Primordial How It Ends

9. Myrkur Spine

10. Baroness Stone

11. Orbit Culture Descent

12. Sermon Of Golden Verse

13. Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre

14. Dying Fetus Make Them Beg For Death

15. Immortal War Against All

16. Wayfarer American Gothic

17. Blut Aus Nord Disharmonium – Nahab

18. Temic Terror Management Theory

19. Bell Witch The Clandestine Gate

20. Master’s Call A Journey For The Damned

Chris Chantler

Writer



1. Wytch Hazel IV: Sacrament

2. Cirith Ungol Dark Parade

3. Primordial How It Ends

4. Enforcer Nostalgia

5. Ahab The Coral Tombs

6. Girlschool WTFortyfive?

7. Spirit Adrift Ghost At The Gallows

8. Church Of Misery Born Under A Mad Sign

9. Autopsy Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts

10. Doro Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud

11. Godthrymm Distortions

12. Fen Monuments To Absence

13. The Night Eternal Fatale

14. Green Lung This Heathen Land

15. Mortuary Drape Black Mirror

16. Twilight Force At The Heart Of Wintervale

17. Katatonia Sky Void Of Stars

18. Enslaved Heimdal

19. Obituary Dying Of Everything

20. Cannibal Corpse Chaos Horrific

Alec Chillingworth

Writer



1. The Armed Perfect Saviors

2. Creeper Sanguivore

3. Oxbow Love's Holiday

4. VV Neon Noir

5. Hellripper Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags

6. Blood Command World Domination

7. Liturgy 93696

8. Vulture Industries Ghosts From The Past

9. Maggot Heart Hunger

10. Dødheimsgard Black Medium Current

11. Wytch Hazel IV: Sacrament

12. Grave Pleasures Plagueboys

13. Primordial How It Ends

14. OHHMS Rot

15. Cattle Decapitation Terrasite

16. Kvelertak Endling

17. Godflesh Purge

18. Mizmor Prosaic

19. Agabas A Hate Supreme

20. Lamp Of Murmuur Saturnian Bloodstorm

Joe Daly

Writer



1. Myrkur Spine

2. Wayfarer American Gothic

3. Shylmagoghnar Convergence

4. Fires In The Distance Air Not Meant For Us

5. Cloak Black Flame Eternal

6. Night Crowned Tales

7. Blackbraid Blackbraid II

8. In Flames Foregone

9. Creeper Sanguinvore

10. Cattle Decapitation Terrasite

11. Baroness Stone

12. Royal Thunder Rebuilding the Mountain

13. Avatar Dance, Devil, Dance

14. Carnifex Necromanteum

15. Arkona Kob

16. Metallica 72 Seasons

17. Gozu Remedy

18. Bell Witch The Clandestine Gate

19. Kvelertak Endling

20. Urne A Feast On Sorrow

Hywel Davies

Writer



1. Green Lung This Heathen Land

2. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

3. Creeper Sanguivore

4. Skindred Smile

5. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

6. Code Orange The Above

7. Metallica 72 Seasons

8. In Flames Foregone

9. Tesseract War Of Being

10. Katatonia Sky Void The Stars

11. Orbit Culture Decent

12. Cannibal Corpse Chaos Horrific

13. Insomnium Anno 1696

14. Baroness Stone

15. Voyager Fearless In Love

16. Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre

17. Nuclear Power Trio Wet Ass Plutonium

18. Evile The Unknown

19. Bury Tomorrow The Seventh Sun

20. August Burns Red Death Below

Remfry Dedman

Writer



1. Baroness Stone

2. The Armed Perfect Saviours

3. Empire State Bastard Rivers of Heresy

4. Spotlights Alchemy for the Dead

5. Blackbraid Blackbraid II

6. The St. Pierre Snake Invasion Galore

7. Code Orange The Above

8. Narrow Head Moments of Clarity

9. Ohhms Rot

10. Vanishing Kids Miracle of Death

11. Will Haven VIII

12. Super Pink Moon Iron Rain

13. Periphery V: Djent is not a Genre

14. The Hirsch Effekt Urian

15. Arabrot Of Darkness and Light

16. Forcefed Horcehead Monocerous

17. Crosses Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You, Delete

18. Svalbard The Weight of the Mask

19. Pupil Slicer Blossom

20. Urne A Feast of Sorrow

Alex Deller

Writer



1. Great Falls Objects Without Pain

2. Big | Brave nature morte

3. David Eugene Edwards Hyacinth

4. Tomb Mold The Enduring Spirit

5. KEN mode Void

6. Lana Del Rabies Strega Beata

7. Marthe Further In Evil

8. Oxbow Love's Holiday

9. Remote Viewing Modern Addictions

10. Baroness Stone

11. Khanate To Be Cruel

12. Jesus Piece ...So Unknown

13. Wallowing Earth Reaper

14. Cirith Ungol Dark Parade

15. Dead Feathers Full Circle

16. Fågelle Den Svenska Vreden

17. Arabrot Of Darkness And Light

18. Zulu A New Tomorrow

19. Kvelertak Endling

20. End Reign The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay

Cheri Faulkner

Writer



1. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

2. Empire State Bastard Rivers Of Heresy

3. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

4. Creeper Sanguivore

5. Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre

6. Monasteries Ominous

7. Heart Of A Coward This Place Only Brings Death

8. Haken Fauna

9. Graphic Nature A Mind Waiting To Die

10. Vexed Negative Energy

11. Signs Of The Swarm Amongst The Low & Empty

12. VV Neon Noir

13. Kvelertak Endling

14. Pupil Slicer Blossom

15. Silent Planet Superbloom

16. Holding Absence The Noble Art Of Self Destruction

17. Myrkur Spine

18. Invent Animate Heavener

19. Mental Cruelty Zwielicht

20. Baroness Stone

Spencer Grady

Writer



1. Blut Aus Nord Disharmonium – Nahab

2. Bacchus II

3. Cattle Decapitation Terrasite

4. Khanate To Be Cruel

5. Wayfarer American Gothic

6. Reverence To Paroxysm Lux Morte

7. Agriculture Agriculture

8. Tetragrammacide Typho-Tantric Aphorisms From The Arachneophidian Qur'an

9. Dawn Ray'd To Know The Light

10. Dødheimsgard Black Medium Current

11. Óreiða The Eternal

12. Guts Club Cliffs/Walls

13. Horrendous Ontological Mysterium

14. Pa Vesh En Martyrs

15. Gawthrop Deterioration

16. Hellripper Warlocks Grim & Withered Hags

17. Tsjuder Helvegr

18. Rotten Sound Apocalypse

19. Lamp Of Murmuur Saturnian Bloodstorm

20. Úlfúð Of Existential Distortion

Stephen Hill

Writer



1. The St. Pierre Snake Invasion Galore

2. Urne A Feast on Sorrow

3. Militarie Gun Life Under the Gun

4. Avenged Sevenfold Life is But a Dream...

5. Code Orange The Above

6. Ohhms Rot

7. Zulu A New Tomorrow

8. Blood Command World Dommination

9. Creeper Sanguivore

10. Narrow Head Moments of Clarity

11. Eyes Congratulations

12. Helmet Left

13. Empire State Bastard Rivers Of Heresy

14. Hundred Reasons Glorious Sunset

15. Sylosis A Sign of Things To Come

16. Grave Pleasures Plagueboys

17. Host IX

18. Will Haven VII

19. Harms Way Common Suffering

20. Periphery V: Djent is Not a Genre

Dom Lawson

Writer



1. Frozen Soul Glacial Domination

2. Vomitory All Heads Are Gonna Roll

3. Spirit Adrift Ghost At The Gallows

4. Skindred Smile

5. Celestial Sanctuary Insatiable Thirst For Torment

6. Danko Jones Electric Sounds

7. Primordial How It Ends

8. Katatonia Sky Devoid Of Stars

9. Urne A Feast On Sorrow

10. Great Falls Objects Without Pain

11. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream...

12. Hellripper Warlocks Grim and Withered Hags

13. Nocturnal Breed Carry The Beast

14. Mork Dypet

15. Church Of Misery Born Under A Mad Sign

16. Enslaved Heimdal

17. Tesseract War Of Being

18. Green Lung This Heathen Land

19. Domkraft Sonic Moons

20. Cattle Decapitation Terrasite

Elliot Leaver

Writer



1. Urne A Feast On Sorrow

2. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

3. Cattle Decapitation Terrasite

4. Creeper Sanguivore

5. Obituary Dying Of Everything

6. Tesseract War Of Being

7. Arkona Kob'

8. Pupil Slicer Blossom

9. Tortured Demon Rise Of The Lifeless

10. Vexed Negative Energy

11. Code Orange The Above

12. Burner It All Returns To Nothing

13. Zulu A New Tomorrow

14. Orbit Culture Descent

15. Night Demon Outsider

16. Godflesh Purge

17. Katatonia Sky Void Of Stars

18. Insomnium Anno 1696

19. Voyager Fearless In Love

20. KK's Priest The Sinner Rides Again

Dannii Leivers

Writer



1. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

2. Code Orange The Above

3. Creeper Sanguivore

4. Narrow Head Moments OF Clarity

5. Tesseract War Of Being

6. Grave Pleasures Plagueboys

7. Crosses Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You, Delete

8. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

9. Poppy Zig

10. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream...

11. Dying Wish Symptoms Of Survival

12. Bury Tomorrow The Seventh Sun

13. Babymetal The Other One

14. Within Temptation Bleed Out

15. Blood Command World Domination

16. Filth Is Eternal Find Out

17. Drain Living Proof

18. Twin Temple God Is Dead

19. Empire State Bastard Rivers Of Heresy

20. Voice Of Baceprot Retas

Dave Ling

Writer



1. Mammoth WVH Mammoth II

2. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream...

3. Girlschool WTFortyfive?

4. Metallica 72 Seasons

5. KK’s Priest The Sinner Rides Again

6. Elegant Weapons Horns For A Halo

7. Black Star Riders Wrong Side Of Paradise

8. Black Spiders Can’t Die, Won’t Die

9. Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Kings Of The Asylum

10. Doro Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud

11. Skindred Smile

12. Within Temptation Bleed Out

13. Primal Fear Code Red

14. Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain

15. Voyager Fearless In Love

16. Kamelot The Awakening

17. Baroness Stone

18. Marc Hudson Starbound Stories

19. Burning Witches The Dark Tower

20. Serenity Nemesis AD

Will Marshall

Writer



1. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

2. Zulu A New Tomorrow

3. Dying Wish Symptoms Of Survival

4. Vexed Negative Energy

5. Fuming Mouth Last Day Of Sun

6. Year Of The Knife No Love Lost

7. Pupil Slicer Blossom

8. END The Sin Of Human Frailty

9. Sylosis A Sign Of Things To Come

10. As Everything Unfolds Ultraviolet

11. Holding Absence The Noble Art Of Self Destruction

12. HEALTH Rat Wars

13. Conquer Divide Slow Burn

14. Creeper Sanguivore

15. Code Orange The Above

16. Urne A Feast On Sorrow

17. Baroness Stone

18. Green Lung This Heathen Land

19. Drain Living Proof

20. Tesseract War Of Being

Sophie Maughan

Writer



1. Carnifex Necromanteum

2. To The Grave Directors Cuts

3. Signs Of The Swarm Amongst The Low & Empty

4. Cattle Decapitation Terrasite

5. Vexed Negative Energy

6. Viscera Carcinogenesis

7. Mental Cruelty Zwielicht

8. Heart Of A Coward This Place Only Brings Death

9. Metallica 72 Seasons

10. Tesseract War Of Being

11. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

12. Cannibal Corpse Chaos Horrific

13. Necrotted Imperium

14. Polaris Fatalism

15. Pupil Slicer Blossom

16. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

17. Existentialist The Heretic

18. 3Teeth EndEx

19. Graphic Nature A Mind Waiting To Die

20. Year Of The Knife No Love Lost

Edwin McFee

Writer



1. Therapy? Hard Cold Fire

2. Mutoid Man Mutants

3. Naked Lungs Doomscroll

4. Pigs x 7 Land Of Sleeper

5. Gozu Remedy

6. Metallica 72 Seasons

7. JAAW Supercluster

8. Mondo Generator We Stand Against You

9. Burial Clouds Last Days Of A Dying World

10. Primordial How It Ends

11. High Priest Invocation

12. Herod The Iconoclast

13. Grief Symposium ...In The Absence Of Light

14. Acid Magus Hope Is Heavy

15. Empire State Bastard Rivers Of Heresy

16. Black Star Riders Wrong Side Of Paradise

17. Domkraft Sonic Moons

18. Evile The Unknown

19. Code Orange The Above

20. Shores Of Null The Loss Of Beauty

Ken McIntyre

Writer



1. Overkill Scorched

2. KK's Priest The Sinner Rides Again

3. Nervosa Jailbreak

4. Hellripper Warlocks Grim And Withered Hags

5. Frozen Soul Glacial Domination

6. Green Lung This Heathen Land

7. Mutoid Man Mutants

8. The 69 Eyes Death Of Darkness

9. Legion Of The Damned Poison Chalice

10. Knife Heaven Into Dust

11. Blackbraid Blackbraid II

12. Crypta Shades Of Sorrow

13. Immortal War Against All

14. Deathstars Everything Destroys You

15. Blood Ceremony The Old Ways Remain

16. Sorceror Reign Of The Reaper

17. Obituary Dying Of Everything

18. Slave Steel In Fieri

19. Kvelertak Endling

20. Tsjuder Helvegr

Matt Mills

Writer



1. Tesseract War Of Being

2. Burner It All Returns To Nothing

3. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

4. Underdark Managed Decline

5. Enslaved Heimdal

6. Katatonia Sky Void Of Stars

7. Health Rat Wars

8. Ken Mode Void

9. The Ocean Holocene

10. Sylosis A Sign Of Things To Come

11. Godflesh Purge

12. Baroness Stone

13. In Flames Foregone

14. Insomnium Anno 1696

15. Green Lung This Heathen Land

16. Host IX

17. Creeper Sanguivore

18. Mutoid Man Mutants

19. Tomb Mold The Enduring Spirit

20. Urne A Feast On Sorrow

Catherine Morris

Writer



1. VV Neon Noir

2. Maggot Heart Hunger

3. Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain

4. Within Temptation Bleed Out

5. Avatar Dance Devil Dance

6. Graveyard 6

7. Voice Of Baceprot Retas

8. healthyliving Songs Of Abundance, Psalms Of Grief

9. Grave Pleasures Plagueboys

10. Metallica 72 Seasons

11. Hexvessel Polar Veil

12. Beyond The Black Beyond The Black

13. Myrkur Spine

14. Naut Hunt

15. Blackbriar A Dark Euphony

16. Enslaved Heimdal

17. Ad Infinitum Chapter lll - Downfall

18. Skindred Smile

19. Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter Saved!

20. Hanabie Reborn Superstar!

Tom O’Boyle

Writer



1. Entheos Time Will Take Us All

2. The Zenith Passage Datalysium

3. Horrendous Ontological Mysterium

4. Tomb Mold The Enduring Spirit

5. Cattle Decapitation Terrasite

6. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

7. Code Orange The Above

8. Creeper Sanguivore

9. VV Neon Noir

10. Imperium Dekadenz Into Sorrow Evermore

11. Naut Hunt

12. Enslaved Heimdal

13. Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre

14. Baroness Stone

15. Blut Aus Nord Disharmonium-Nahab

16. Year Of The Knife No Love Lost

17. OHHMS Rot

18. Outer Heaven Infinite Psychic Depths

19. Slomatics Strontium Fields

20. Lamp Of Muurmur Saturnian Bloodstorm

Kevin Stewart-Panko

Writer



1. Venomous Concept The Good Ship Lollipop

2. Mutoid Man Mutants

3. Cannibal Corpse Chaos Horrific

4. Obituary Dying of Everything

5. Godflesh Purge

6. Arabrot Of Darkness and Light

7. Cattle Decapitation Terrasite

8. Oxbow Love’s Holiday

9. Witch Ripper The Fight After the Fall

10. Ken Mode Void

11. Kvelertak Endling

12. Tomb Mold The Enduring Spirit

13. Blood Ceremony The Old Ways Remain

14. Church of Misery Born Under a Bad Sign

15. Horrendous Ontological Mysterium

16. Nuclear Power Trio Wet Ass Plutonium

17. Harms Way Common Suffering

18. An Autumn For Crippled Children Closure

19. Ex Everything Slow Change Will Pull Us Apart

20. Filth is Eternal Find Out

Emily Swingle

Writer



1. Silent Planet Superbloom

2. Tesseract War Of Being

3. Creeper Sanguivore

4. Twin Temple God Is Dead

5. Vanishing Kids Miracle Of Death

6. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

7. KEN Mode Void

8. Blood Command World Domination

9. Vexed Negative Energy

10. Death Pill Death Pill

11. Sylosis A Sign Of Things To Come

12. nothing,nowhere Void Eternal

13. Burner It All Returns To Nothing

14. Polaris Fatalism

15. Zulu New Tomorrow

16. Host IX

17. Empire State Bastard Rivers Of Heresy

18. Godflesh Purge

19. Blindfolded And Led To The Woods Rejecting Obliteration

20. Enslaved Managed Decline

Jack Terry

Writer



1. Death Goals A Garden Of Dead Flowers

2. Wothrosch Odium

3. End The Sin Of Human Frailty

4. Sulphur Aeon Seven Crowns And Seven Seals

5. Torpor Abscission

6. Bell Witch The Clandestine Gate

7. Herod The Iconoclast

8. Empire State Bastard Rivers Of Heresy

9. Ahab The Choral Tombs

10. Foo Fighters But Here We Are

11. Wallowing Earth Reaper

12. Pupil Slicer Blossom

13. The Acacia Strain Failure Will Follow

14. Burner It All Returns To Nothing

15. Ashen Ritual Of Ash

16. Zulu A New Tomorrow

17. Code Orange The Above

18. Dawn Ray'd To Know The Light

19. Urne A Feast On Sorrow

20. Vexed Negative Energy

Paul Travers

Writer



1. Blood Ceremony The Old Ways Remain

2. Myrkur Spine

3. Green Lung This Heathen Land

4. Empire State Bastard Rivers Of Heresy

5. Creeper Sanguivore

6. KK’s Priest The Sinner Rides Again

7. Maggot Heart Hunger

8. Metallica 72 Seasons

9. Ahab The Coral Tombs

10. Enslaved Heimdal

11. Pigs x7 Land Of Sleeper

12. Pupil Slicer Blossom

13. Sorcerer Reign Of The Reaper

14. Skindred Smile

15. Svalbard The Weight Of The Mask

16. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

17. Skáld Huldufolk

18. Twin Temple God Is Dead

19. Code Orange The Above

20. End The Sin Of Human Frailty

Kez Whelan

Writer



1. Khanate To Be Cruel

2. Bell Witch The Clandestine Gate

3. Torpor Abscission

4. Godflesh Purge

5. Wallowing Earth Reaper

6. Urfaust Untergang

7. Dødheimsgard Black Medium Current

8. Tomb Mold The Enduring Spirit

9. Underdark Managed Decline

10. Oxbow Love's Holiday

11. Full Of Hell & Primitive Man Suffocating Hallucination

12. Autopsy Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts

13. Cruciamentum Obsidian Refractions

14. Dawn Ray'd To Know The Light

15. Usnea Bathed In Light

16. Dryad The Abyssal Plain

17. Hexvessel Polar Veil

18. Church Of Misery Born Under A Mad Sign

19. KEN Mode Void

20. Downfall Of Gaia Silhouettes Of Disgust

Holly Wright

Writer



1. Avenged Sevenfold Life Is But A Dream...

2. Sleep Token Take Me Back To Eden

3. Ne Obliviscaris Exul

4. Tesseract War Of Being

5. Sylosis A Sign Of Things To Come

6. Voyager Fearless In Love

7. Spirit Adrift Ghost At The Gallows

8. Horrendous Ontological Mysterium

9. Katatonia Sky Void Of Stars

10. Metallica 72 Seasson

11. Dødheimsgard Black Medium Current

12. Creeper Sanguivore

13. Hanabie Reborn Superstar!

14. Cattle Decapitation Terrasite

15. Soen Memorial

16. Avatar Dance Devil Dance

17. Skindred Smile

18. Babymetal The Other One

19. Baroness Stone

20. Twin Temple God Is Dead