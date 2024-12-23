Metal Hammer writers name their top albums of 2024

Yo dawg, we heard you like lists, so we thought we’d give you the list of lists that we used to make our album of the year list.
Yes, in case you missed it, Metal Hammer recently declared Absolute Elsewhere by US psych/death metal mavericks Blood Incantation as its best album of 2024. But how did we come to this conclusion? Well, it was thanks to an extensive poll of our editors, staffers and writers, each of whom named their 20 favourite heavy records from the past 12 months. You can find the definitive ranking compiled from their choices here, and below you can see what each individual contributor nominated.
What are your thoughts on our picks? Let us know your takes by voting in our ongoing song of the year and album of the year polls. The results will be revealed in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled and ears curious.
Until then, have a merry Christmas and happy new year, and thank you for supporting the best darn metal mag on the market. Cheers!
Eleanor Goodman
Editor
1. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement
2. While She Sleeps Self Hell
3. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen
4. Fit For An Autopsy The Nothing That Is
5. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
6. Erra Cure
7. Graphic Nature Who Are You When No One Is Watching?
8. Mimi Barks This Is Doom Trap
9. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran
10. OU 蘇醒 II: Frailty
11. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
12. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity
13. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind
14. Kerry King From Hell I Rise
15. Poppy Negative Spaces
16. Borknagar Fall
17. Zeal & Ardor Greif
18. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
19. Nightwish Yesterwynde
20. Kittie Fire
Dave Everley
Associate Editor
1. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project
2. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
3. Nightwish Yesterwynde
4. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl
5. Zeal & Ardor Greif
6. Devin Townsend PowerNerd
7. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
8. Crippled Black Phoenix The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature
9. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction
10. Arka’n Asrafokor Dzikkuh
11. Powerwolf Wake Up The Wicked
12. Pøltergeist Nachtmusik
13. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line
14. Gaerea Coma
15. Body Count Merciless
16. Better Lovers Highly Irresponsible
17. Grand Magus Sunraven
18. Zetra Zetra
19. Ihsahn Ihsahn
20. Kerry King From Hell I Rise
Jonathan Selzer
Reviews Editor
1. Hamferð Men Guðs Hond Er Sterk
2. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
3. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity
4. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja
5. Trelldom …By The Shadows…
6. Slift Illion
7. Ihsahn Ihsahn
8. Iotunn Kinship
9. Schammasch The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean
10. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl
11. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers
12. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind
13. Haunted Plasma I
14. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God
15. Melt-Banana 3+5
16. Gaerea Coma
17. Kati Rán Sála
18. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
19. Unto Others Never Neverland
20. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
Rich Hobson
Staff Writer
1. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
2. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
3. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
4. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
5. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak
6. Meth. Shame
7. Kerry King From Hell I Rise
8. Arka’n Asrafokor Dzikkuh
9. Hamferð Men Guðs Hond Er Sterk
10. Unto Others Never, Neverland
11. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition
12. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction
13. Couch Slut You Could Do It Tonight
14. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth of Hell
15. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity
16. Ihsahn Ihsahn
17. Zeal & Ardor Greif
18. Ministry Hopiumforthemasses
19. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran
20. Fever 333 Darker White
Louise Hilton
Art Editor
1. Lowlives Freaking Out
2. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran
3. Linkin Park From Zero
4. Zetra Zetra
5. Unto Others Never Neverland
6. Grand Magus Sunraven
7. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line
8. Cassyette This World Fucking Sucks
9. Fever 333 Darker White
10. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen
11. Lucifer Lucifer V
12. Kittie Fire
13. Marisa And The Moths What Doesn’t Kill You
14. While She Sleeps Self Hell
15. Jerry Cantrell I Want Blood
16. And So I Watch You From Afar Megafauna
17. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Nell’ Ora Blu
18. Zakk Sabbath Doomed Forever Forever Doomed
19. Bad Omens Concrete Jungle [The OST]
20. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum
Vanessa Thorpe
Production Editor
1. Unto Others Never Neverland
2. Haunted Stare At Nothing
3. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
4. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind
5. Ministry Hopiumforthemasses
6. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project
7. Mountain Caller Chronicle II: Hypergenesis
8. Slash Orgy Of The Damned
9. Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2
10. Bright & Black The Album
11. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran
12. Kerry King From Hell I Rise
13. The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow
14. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
15. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers
16. Eivør Enn
17. Brant Bjork Trio Once Upon A Time In The Desert
18. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction
19. Lucifer Lucifer V
20. REZN Burden
Merlin Alderslade
Writer / Louder Executive Editor
1. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)
2. Scene Queen Hot Singles In Your Area
3. Bat Under The Crooked Claw
4. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project
5. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
6. Kittie Fire
7. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
8. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
9. Linkin Park From Zero
10. Imminence The Black
11. Alpha Wolf Half Living Things
12. Darkest Hour Perpetual Terminal
13. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak
14. While She Sleeps Self Hell
15. Black Dahlia Murder, The Servitude
16. Erra Cure
17. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition
18. Arka’n Asrafokor Dzikkuh
19. Zeal & Ardor Greif
20. Unto Others Never, Neverland
Liz Scarlett
Writer / Louder Staff Writer
1. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
2. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran
3. Slift Ilion
4. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
5. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
6. High On Fire Cometh The Storm
7. Battlesnake The Rise And Demise Of The Motorsteeple
8. Lucifer Lucifer V
9. Kati Rán Sála
10. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
11. Heavy Temple Garden Of Heathens
12. Unto Others Never Neverland
13. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind
14. Iress Sleep Now, In Reverse
15. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
16. High Desert Queen Palm Reader
17. Caligula’s Horse Charcoal Grace
18. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Nell’ Ora Blu
19. Mr. Bison Echoes From The Universe
20. Ufomammut Hidden
Matt Mills
Writer / Contributing Editor
1. Slift Ilion
2. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja
3. Dvne Voidkind
4. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God
5. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement
6. Caligula’s Horse Charcoal Grace
7. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition
8. Fleshgod Apocalypse Opera
9. Ihsahn Ihsahn
10. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood
11. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind
12. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum
13. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project
14. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl
15. Devin Townsend PowerNerd
16. Glassing From The Other Side Of The Mirror
17. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
18. Pijn On The Far Side Of Morning
19. Zeal & Ardor Greif
20. A Swarm Of The Sun An Empire
Olivier Badin
Writer
1. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
2. The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow
3. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God
4. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum
5. Greenleaf The Head & The Habit
6. Paysage D’Hiver Die Berge
7. Brant Bjork Trio Once Upon The Time In The Desert
8. Cemetery Skyline Nordic Gothic
9. Lucifer Lucifer V
10. Coffin Storm Arcana Rising
11. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition
12. Hellbutcher Hellbucher
13. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
14. Akhlys House Of The Black Geminus
15. Funeral Gospel Of Bones
16. Wolfbrigade Life Knife Death
17. Zakk Sabbath Doomed Forever Doomed
18. Crawl Altar Of Disgust
19. Skeletal Remains Fragments Of The Ageless
20. Withering Surface Exit Plan
Adam Brennan
Writer
1. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive
2. Schammasch The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean
3. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
4. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak
5. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God
6. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
7. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)
8. Zetra Zetra
9. Swallow The Sun Shining
10. Winterfylleth The Imperious Horizon
11. Gaerea Coma
12. Kanonenfieber Die Urkatastrophe
13. Undeath More Insane
14. Nile The Underworld Awaits Us All
15. Zeal & Ardor Greif
16. VLTIMAS Epic
17. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum
18. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
19. Vitriol Suffer & Become
20. Body Count Merciless
Chris Chantler
Writer
1. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project
2. Satan Songs In Crimson
3. Saxon Hell, Fire & Damnation
4. Accept Humanoid
5. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
6. Coffin Storm Arcana Rising
7. Grand Magus Sunraven
8. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction
9. Hamferð Men Guðs Hond Er Sterk
10. Dvne Voidkind
11. Sinistro Vertice
12. Portrait The Host
13. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)
14. Battlesnake The Rise And Demise Of The Motorsteeple
15. Unto Others Never Neverland
16. The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow
17. Fu Manchu The Return Of Tomorrow
18. My Dying Bride A Mortal Binding
19. Nile The Underworld Awaits Us All
20. Nightwish Yesterwynde
Alec Chillingworth
Writer
1. Melt-Banana 3+5
2. Dödsrit Nocturnal Will
3. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood
4. Ihsahn Ihsahn
5. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl
6. Devin Townsend PowerNerd
7. Nails Every Bridge Burning
8. Horndal Head Hammer Man
9. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
10. Unto Others Never Neverland
11. Powerwolf Wake Up The Wicked
12. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum
13. Crossfaith AЯK
14. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)
15. Schammasch The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean
16. Ryujin Ryujin
17. Upon Stone Dead Mother Moon
18. Wolfbrigade Life Knife Death
19. Nile The Underworld Awaits Us All
20. Vicious Blade Relentless Force
Joe Daly
Writer
1. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
2. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition
3. Kerry King From Hell I Rise
4. Devin Townsend PowerNerd
5. Bewitcher Spell Shock
6. Witch Club Satan Witch Club Satan
7. Thou Umbilical
8. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöll
9. Dödsrit Nocturnal Will
10. Kati Rán Sála
11. Spectral Wound Songs of Blood And Mire
12. Winterfylleth The Imperious Horizon
13. Gaerea Coma
14. Ihsahn Ihsahn
15. Akhlys House Of The Black Geminus
16. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja
17. Swamp Coffin Drowning Glory
18. Nachtmystium Blight Privilege
19. Hamferð Men Guðs Hond Er Sterk
20. In Aphelion Reaperdawn
Remfry Dedman
Writer
1. Pijn From Low Beams Of Hope
2. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers
3. Better Lovers Highly Irresponsible
4. Dvne Voidkind
5. Coilguns Odd Love
6. Candy It’s Inside You
7. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood
8. Zeal & Ardor Greif
9. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
10. REZN Burden
11. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl
12. Hidden Mothers Erosion / Avulsion
13. Devin Townsend PowerNerd
14. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line
15. Iress Sleep Now In Reverse
16. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
17. Codespeaker Scavenger
18. Oh Hiroshima All Things Shining
19. Earthtone9 In Resonance Nexus
20. Nails Every Burning Bridge
Alex Deller
Writer
1. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
2. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers
3. Buñuel Mansuetude
4. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood
5. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity
6. The Body & Dis Fig Orchards Of A Futile Heaven
7. Uniform American Standard
8. Sumac The Healer
9. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja
10. Toadliquor Back In The Hole
11. Fu Manchu The Return Of Tomorrow
12. High On Fire Cometh The Storm
13. Bad Breeding Contempt
14. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive
15. Slift Ilion
16. 40 Watt Sun Little Weight
17. Couch Slut You Could Do It Tonight
18. Lord Spikeheart The Adept
19. Haunted Plasma I
20. Thou Umbilical
Cheri Faulkner
Writer
1. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
2. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
3. Graphic Nature Who Are You When No One Is Watching?
4. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement
5. Allt From The New World
6. Make Them Suffer Make Them Suffer
7. Fever 333 Darker White
8. Alcest Les Chants De L’Aurore
9. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen
10. While She Sleeps Self Hell
11. Caligula’s Horse Charcoal Grace
12. Dvne Voidkind
13. Ihsahn Ihsahn
14. In Hearts Wake Incarnation
15. Pijn From Low Beams Of Hope
16. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line
17. Devin Townsend PowerNerd
18. Vola Friend Of A Phantom
19. Zeal & Ardor Greif
20. Better Lovers Highly Irresponsible
Spencer Grady
Writer
1. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God
2. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
3. Fulci Duck Face Killings
4. Darkspace Dark Space -II
5. Chat Pile Cool World
6. Coffin Storm Arkana Rising
7. Beaten To Death Sunrise Over Rigor Mortis
8. Oxygen Destroyer Guardian Of The Universe
9. Akhlys House Of The Black Geminus
10. Haunted Plasma I
11. Unto Others Never, Neverland
12. Whispering Void At The Sound Of The Heart
13. Arkona Stella Pandora
14. Full Of Hell Coagulated Bliss
15. Trelldom …By The Shadows…
16. Paysage D’Hiver Die Berge
17. Melt-Banana 3+5
18. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
19. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja
20. Sumac The Healer
Perran Helyes
Writer
1. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
2. Inter Arma New Heaven
3. Folterkammer Weibermacht
4. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
5. Ihsahn Ihsahn
6. Chapel Of Disease Echoes Of Light
7. Unto Others Never Neverland
8. Dödsrit Nocturnal Will
9. Wintersun Time II
10. Nails Every Bridge Burning
11. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja
12. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum
13. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity
14. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God
15. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition
16. High On Fire Cometh The Storm
17. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)
18. Winterfylleth The Imperious Horizon
19. Lucifer Lucifer V
20. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood
Stephen Hill
Writer
1. Umbra Vitae Light Of Death
2. Shooting Daggers Love & Rage
3. Nails Every Bridge Burning
4. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
5. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)
6. Rat Lord Blazed In The Northern Sky
7. Scene Queen Hot Singles In Your Area
8. Zeal & Ardor Greif
9. Zetra Zetra
10. Fu Manchu The Return Of Tomorrow
11. The Black Dahlia Murder Servitude
12. Darkest Hour Perpetual | Terminal
13. Sons Of Alpha Centauri Pull
14. Gatecreeper Dark Supestition
15. Brat Social Grace
16. Fu Manchu The Return Of Tomorrow
17. My Dying Bride A Mortal Binding
18. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction
19. Nile The Underworld Awaits Us All
20. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak
Dom Lawson
Writer
1. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
2. Dödsrit Nocturnal Will
3. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
4. Undeath More Insane
5. Ihsahn Ihsahn
6. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
7. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction
8. Bad Breeding Contempt
9. Witherfall Sounds of The Forgotten
10. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project
11. Winterfylleth The Imperious Horizon
12. Full Of Hell Coagulated Bliss
13. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)
14. Oranssi Pazuzu Muutautuja
15. Nile The Underworld Awaits Us All
16. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak
17. Mork Syv
18. Job For A Cowboy Moon Healer
19. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God
20. In Aphelion Reaperdawn
Elliot Leaver
Writer
1. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
2. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons of Mazandaran
3. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
4. Battlesnake The Rise And Demise Of The Motorsteeple
5. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
6. Nails Every Bridge Burning
7. Nightwish Yesterwynde
8. Mastiff Deprecepice
9. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project
10. Earthtone9 In Resonance Nexus
11. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak
12. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
13. Lucifer Lucifer V
14. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
15. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement
16. Pijn From Low Beams Of Hope
17. Undeath More Insane
18. Melt-Banana 3+5
19. Midnight Hellish Expectations
20. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive
Dannii Leivers
Writer
1. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
2. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
3. Rough Justice Faith In Vain
4. Zeal & Ardor Greif
5. Poppy Negative Spaces
6. Gost Prophecy
7. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
8. Thrown Excessive Guilt
9. Unto Others Never Neverland
10. Alpha Wolf Half Living Things
11. Erra Cure
12. Nightwish Yesterwynde
13. Make Them Suffer Make Them Suffer
14. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak
15. Imminence The Black
16. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen
17. Ingested The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams
18. Candy It’s Inside You
19. Zetra Zetra
20. Ingested The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams
Dave Ling
Writer
1. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project
2. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
3. Nightwish Yesterwynde
4. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
5. Saxon Hell Fire & Damnation
6. Accept Humanoid
7. Caligula’s Horse Charcoal Grace
8. Kerry King From Hell I Rise
9. Sebastian Bach Child Within The Man
10. Slash Orgy Of The Damned
11. Dragonforce Warp Speed Warriors
12. Jerry Cantrell I Want Blood
13. Devin Townsend PowerNerd
14. Ihsahn Ihsahn
15. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement
16. Anvil One And Only
17. Dream Evil Metal Gods
18. Blitzkrieg Blitzkrieg
19. My Dying Bride A Mortal Binding
20. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum
Will Marshall
Writer
1. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
2. Dvne Voidkind
3. Job For A Cowboy Moon Healer
4. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
5. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition
6. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran
7. Undeath More Insane
8. El Moono The Waking Sun
9. Reliqa Secrets Of The Future
10. Mountain Caller Chronicle II: Hypergenesis
11. Bipolar Architecture Metaphysicize
12. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
13. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood
14. Darkest Hour Perpetual | Terminal
15. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God
16. Mastiff Deprecipice
17. Unleash The Archers Phantoma
18. Caligula’s Horse Charcoal Grace
19. Terminal Nation Echoes Of The Devil’s Den
20. Rough Justice Faith In Vain
Edwin McFee
Writer
1. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project
2. Lucifer Lucifer V
3. And So I Watch You From Afar Megafauna
4. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood
5. Barbarian Hermit Mean Sugar
6. Slomosa Tundra Rock
7. God Is An Astronaut Embers
8. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
9. Heavy Temple Garden Of Heathens
10. REZN Burden
11. Blaze Bayley Circle of Stone
12. High On Fire Cometh The Storm
13. Kurokuma Of Amber And Sand
14. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
15. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
16. Alunah Fever Dream
17. Big Scenic Nowhere The Waydown
18. Saxon Hell, Fire And Damnation
19. Grand Magus Sunraven
20. Sergeant Thunderhoof The Ghost Of Badon Hill
Tom O’Boyle
Writer
1. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
2. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition
3. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
4. Alcest Les Chants De L’Aurore
5. Zetra Zetra
6. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line
7. Unto Others Never Neverland
8. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen
9. Black Dahlia Murder, The Servitude
10. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja
11. Vitriol Suffer & Become
12. Ihsahn Ihsahn
13. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement
14. Paysage D’Hiver Die Berge
15. Vemod The Deepening
16. Akhlys House Of The Black Geminus
17. Candy It’s Inside You
18. Abrams Blue City
19. Devin Townsend PowerNerd
20. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers
Alastair Riddell
Writer
1. The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow
2. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
3. Winterfylleth The Imperious Horizon
4. High On Fire Cometh The Storm
5. Satan Songs In Crimson
6. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran
7. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity
8. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction
9. Wolfbrigade Life Knife Death
10. Adorior Bleed On My Teeth
11. 40 Watt Sun Little Weight
12. Blood incantation Absolute Elsewhere
13. Spectral Wound Songs of Blood And Mire
14. Fu Manchu The Return Of Tomorrow
15. Midnight Hellish Expectations
16. Grand Magus Sunraven
17. High Parasite Forever We Burn
18. Arð Untouched By Fire
19. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl
20. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum
Kevin Stewart-Panko
Writer
1. Melt-Banana 3+5
2. Beaten To Death Sunrise Over Rigor Mortis
3. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
4. Thou Umbilical
5. Arka’n Asrafokor Dzikkuh
6. Satan Songs In Crimson
7. Buñuel Mansuetude
8. Better Lovers Highly Irresponsible
9. Mastiff Deprecipice
10. Nails Every Bridge Burning
11. 1349 The Wolf And The King
12. Full Of Hell Coagulated Bliss
13. Bewitcher Spell Shock
14. Undeath More Insane
15. Blitzkrieg Blitzkrieg
16. Flotsam And Jetsam I Am The Weapon
17. Crawl Altar Of Disgust
18. Pissed Jeans Half Divorced
19. Black Tusk The Way Forward
20. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive
Emily Swingle
Writer
1. SeeYouSpaceCowboy Coup De Grâce
2. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demon Of Mazandaran
3. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
4. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind
5. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen
6. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line
7. And So I Watch You From Afar Megafauna
8. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja
9. Slift Ilion
10. Dvne Voidkind
11. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
12. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood
13. Heriot Devoured by the Mouth of Hell
14. Pijn From Low Beams Of Hope
15. Graphic Nature Who Are You When No One Is Watching?
16. Nails Every Bridge Burning
17. Delilah Bon Evil, Hate Filled Female
18. Make Them Suffer Make Them Suffer
19. Zeal & Ardor Grief
20. Melt-Banana 3+5
Jack Terry
Writer
1. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
2. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
3. Full Of Hell Coagulated Bliss
4. El Moono El Moono
5. Meth. Shame
6. Vitriol Suffer & Become
7. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
8. Sumac The Healer
9. Pijn From Low Beams Of Hope
10. Mastiff Deprecipice
11. Thou Umbilical
12. GUHTS Regeneration
13. Swamp Coffin Drowning Glory
14. Scene Queen Hot Singles In Your Area
15. Melvins Tarantula Heart
16. Kurokuma Of Amber And Sand
17. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive
18. Abhoria Depths
19. Nails Every Bridge Burning
20. Alcest Les Chants De L’Aurore
Paul Travers
Writer
1. Kati Rán Sála
2. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity
3. Lucifer Lucifer V
4. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
5. Nightwish Yesterwynde
6. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
7. Suldusk Anthesis
8. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
9. Ministry Hopiumforthemasses
10. Alunah Fever Dream
11. Grand Magus Sunraven
12. Kittie Fire
13. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project
14. Heavy Temple Garden Of Heathens
15. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive
16. Ihsahn Ihsahn
17. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
18. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak
19. Swallow The Sun Shining
20. Ensiferum Winter Storm
Kez Whelan
Writer
1. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere
2. Thou Umbilical
3. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
4. The Body & Dis Fig Orchards Of A Futile Heaven
5. Spectral Voice Sparagmos
6. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja
7. Toadliquor Back In The Hole
8. Pyrrhon Exhaust
9. The Body The Crying Out Of Things
10. High On Fire Cometh The Storm
11. Chat Pile Cool World
12. Darkthrone It Beckons Us All.......
13. Vemod The Deepening
14. Trelldom …By The Shadows…
15. Paysage D’Hiver Die Berge
16. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Nell’ Ora Blu
17. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God
18. The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow
19. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers
20. Mastiff Deprecipice
Holly Wright
Writer
1. Judas Priest Invincible Shield
2. Opeth The Last Will & Testament
3. Ihsahn Ihsahn
4. Job For A Cowboy Moon Healer
5. Linkin Park From Zero
6. Dragonforce Warp Speed Warriors
7. Nightwish Yesterwynde
8. Vola Friend Of A Phantom
9. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen
10. Fit For An Autopsy The Nothing That Is
11. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity
12. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)
13. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
14. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement
15. Unleash The Archers Phantoma
16. Accept Humanoid
17. Scene Queen Hot Singles In Your Area
18. Devin Townsend PowerNerd
19. Sebastian Bach Child Within The Man
20. Dead Posey Are You In A Cult?
Nik Young
Writer
1. Thrown Excessive Guilt
2. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To
3. Darkest Hour Perpetual | Terminal
4. Fever 333 Darker White
5. The Ghost Inside Searching For Solace
6. Job For A Cowboy Moon Healer
7. Umbra Vitae Light Of Death
8. Like Moths To Flames The Cycles Of Trying To Cope
9. Our Hollow, Our Home Hope & Hell
10. Erra Cure
11. CLEARxCUT Age Of Grief
12. Imminence The Black
13. Vitriol Suffer & Become
14. Crossfaith AЯK
15. Alpha Wolf Half Living Things
16. While She Sleeps Self Hell
17. 200 Stab Wounds Manual Manic Procedures
18. Blood Red Throne Nonagon
19. Void Of Vision What I’ll Leave Behind
20. Being As An Ocean Death Can Wait