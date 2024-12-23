Metal Hammer writers name their top albums of 2024

Yo dawg, we heard you like lists, so we thought we’d give you the list of lists that we used to make our album of the year list.

Yes, in case you missed it, Metal Hammer recently declared Absolute Elsewhere by US psych/death metal mavericks Blood Incantation as its best album of 2024. But how did we come to this conclusion? Well, it was thanks to an extensive poll of our editors, staffers and writers, each of whom named their 20 favourite heavy records from the past 12 months. You can find the definitive ranking compiled from their choices here, and below you can see what each individual contributor nominated.

What are your thoughts on our picks? Let us know your takes by voting in our ongoing song of the year and album of the year polls. The results will be revealed in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled and ears curious.

Until then, have a merry Christmas and happy new year, and thank you for supporting the best darn metal mag on the market. Cheers!

Eleanor Goodman

Editor

1. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement

2. While She Sleeps Self Hell

3. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen

4. Fit For An Autopsy The Nothing That Is

5. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

6. Erra Cure

7. Graphic Nature Who Are You When No One Is Watching?

8. Mimi Barks This Is Doom Trap

9. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran

10. OU 蘇醒 II: Frailty

11. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

12. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity

13. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind

14. Kerry King From Hell I Rise

15. Poppy Negative Spaces

16. Borknagar Fall

17. Zeal & Ardor Greif

18. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

19. Nightwish Yesterwynde

20. Kittie Fire

Dave Everley

Associate Editor

1. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project

2. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

3. Nightwish Yesterwynde

4. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl

5. Zeal & Ardor Greif

6. Devin Townsend PowerNerd

7. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

8. Crippled Black Phoenix The Wolf Changes Its Fur But Not Its Nature

9. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction

10. Arka’n Asrafokor Dzikkuh

11. Powerwolf Wake Up The Wicked

12. Pøltergeist Nachtmusik

13. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line

14. Gaerea Coma

15. Body Count Merciless

16. Better Lovers Highly Irresponsible

17. Grand Magus Sunraven

18. Zetra Zetra

19. Ihsahn Ihsahn

20. Kerry King From Hell I Rise

Bruce Dickinson - Afterglow Of Ragnarok (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Jonathan Selzer

Reviews Editor

1. Hamferð Men Guðs Hond Er Sterk

2. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

3. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity

4. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja

5. Trelldom …By The Shadows…

6. Slift Illion

7. Ihsahn Ihsahn

8. Iotunn Kinship

9. Schammasch The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean

10. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl

11. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers

12. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind

13. Haunted Plasma I

14. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God

15. Melt-Banana 3+5

16. Gaerea Coma

17. Kati Rán Sála

18. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

19. Unto Others Never Neverland

20. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

Rich Hobson

Staff Writer

1. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

2. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

3. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

4. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

5. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak

6. Meth. Shame

7. Kerry King From Hell I Rise

8. Arka’n Asrafokor Dzikkuh

9. Hamferð Men Guðs Hond Er Sterk

10. Unto Others Never, Neverland

11. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition

12. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction

13. Couch Slut You Could Do It Tonight

14. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth of Hell

15. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity

16. Ihsahn Ihsahn

17. Zeal & Ardor Greif

18. Ministry Hopiumforthemasses

19. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran

20. Fever 333 Darker White

Louise Hilton

Art Editor

1. Lowlives Freaking Out

2. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran

3. Linkin Park From Zero

4. Zetra Zetra

5. Unto Others Never Neverland

6. Grand Magus Sunraven

7. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line

8. Cassyette This World Fucking Sucks

9. Fever 333 Darker White

10. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen

11. Lucifer Lucifer V

12. Kittie Fire

13. Marisa And The Moths What Doesn’t Kill You

14. While She Sleeps Self Hell

15. Jerry Cantrell I Want Blood

16. And So I Watch You From Afar Megafauna

17. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Nell’ Ora Blu

18. Zakk Sabbath Doomed Forever Forever Doomed

19. Bad Omens Concrete Jungle [The OST]

20. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum

LOWLIVES - LOSER (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Vanessa Thorpe

Production Editor

1. Unto Others Never Neverland

2. Haunted Stare At Nothing

3. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

4. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind

5. Ministry Hopiumforthemasses

6. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project

7. Mountain Caller Chronicle II: Hypergenesis

8. Slash Orgy Of The Damned

9. Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2

10. Bright & Black The Album

11. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran

12. Kerry King From Hell I Rise

13. The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow

14. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

15. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers

16. Eivør Enn

17. Brant Bjork Trio Once Upon A Time In The Desert

18. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction

19. Lucifer Lucifer V

20. REZN Burden

Merlin Alderslade

Writer / Louder Executive Editor

1. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)

2. Scene Queen Hot Singles In Your Area

3. Bat Under The Crooked Claw

4. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project

5. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

6. Kittie Fire

7. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

8. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

9. Linkin Park From Zero

10. Imminence The Black

11. Alpha Wolf Half Living Things

12. Darkest Hour Perpetual Terminal

13. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak

14. While She Sleeps Self Hell

15. Black Dahlia Murder, The Servitude

16. Erra Cure

17. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition

18. Arka’n Asrafokor Dzikkuh

19. Zeal & Ardor Greif

20. Unto Others Never, Neverland

Liz Scarlett

Writer / Louder Staff Writer

1. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

2. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran

3. Slift Ilion

4. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

5. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

6. High On Fire Cometh The Storm

7. Battlesnake The Rise And Demise Of The Motorsteeple

8. Lucifer Lucifer V

9. Kati Rán Sála

10. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

11. Heavy Temple Garden Of Heathens

12. Unto Others Never Neverland

13. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind

14. Iress Sleep Now, In Reverse

15. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

16. High Desert Queen Palm Reader

17. Caligula’s Horse Charcoal Grace

18. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Nell’ Ora Blu

19. Mr. Bison Echoes From The Universe

20. Ufomammut Hidden

Opeth '§4' Visualizer/Lyrics Video - YouTube Watch On

Matt Mills

Writer / Contributing Editor

1. Slift Ilion

2. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja

3. Dvne Voidkind

4. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God

5. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement

6. Caligula’s Horse Charcoal Grace

7. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition

8. Fleshgod Apocalypse Opera

9. Ihsahn Ihsahn

10. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood

11. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind

12. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum

13. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project

14. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl

15. Devin Townsend PowerNerd

16. Glassing From The Other Side Of The Mirror

17. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

18. Pijn On The Far Side Of Morning

19. Zeal & Ardor Greif

20. A Swarm Of The Sun An Empire

Olivier Badin

Writer

1. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

2. The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow

3. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God

4. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum

5. Greenleaf The Head & The Habit

6. Paysage D’Hiver Die Berge

7. Brant Bjork Trio Once Upon The Time In The Desert

8. Cemetery Skyline Nordic Gothic

9. Lucifer Lucifer V

10. Coffin Storm Arcana Rising

11. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition

12. Hellbutcher Hellbucher

13. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

14. Akhlys House Of The Black Geminus

15. Funeral Gospel Of Bones

16. Wolfbrigade Life Knife Death

17. Zakk Sabbath Doomed Forever Doomed

18. Crawl Altar Of Disgust

19. Skeletal Remains Fragments Of The Ageless

20. Withering Surface Exit Plan

Adam Brennan

Writer

1. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive

2. Schammasch The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean

3. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

4. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak

5. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God

6. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

7. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)

8. Zetra Zetra

9. Swallow The Sun Shining

10. Winterfylleth The Imperious Horizon

11. Gaerea Coma

12. Kanonenfieber Die Urkatastrophe

13. Undeath More Insane

14. Nile The Underworld Awaits Us All

15. Zeal & Ardor Greif

16. VLTIMAS Epic

17. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum

18. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

19. Vitriol Suffer & Become

20. Body Count Merciless

PALLBEARER - Where The Light Fades (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Chris Chantler

Writer

1. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project

2. Satan Songs In Crimson

3. Saxon Hell, Fire & Damnation

4. Accept Humanoid

5. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

6. Coffin Storm Arcana Rising

7. Grand Magus Sunraven

8. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction

9. Hamferð Men Guðs Hond Er Sterk

10. Dvne Voidkind

11. Sinistro Vertice

12. Portrait The Host

13. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)

14. Battlesnake The Rise And Demise Of The Motorsteeple

15. Unto Others Never Neverland

16. The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow

17. Fu Manchu The Return Of Tomorrow

18. My Dying Bride A Mortal Binding

19. Nile The Underworld Awaits Us All

20. Nightwish Yesterwynde

Alec Chillingworth

Writer

1. Melt-Banana 3+5

2. Dödsrit Nocturnal Will

3. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood

4. Ihsahn Ihsahn

5. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl

6. Devin Townsend PowerNerd

7. Nails Every Bridge Burning

8. Horndal Head Hammer Man

9. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

10. Unto Others Never Neverland

11. Powerwolf Wake Up The Wicked

12. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum

13. Crossfaith AЯK

14. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)

15. Schammasch The Maldoror Chants: Old Ocean

16. Ryujin Ryujin

17. Upon Stone Dead Mother Moon

18. Wolfbrigade Life Knife Death

19. Nile The Underworld Awaits Us All

20. Vicious Blade Relentless Force

Joe Daly

Writer

1. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

2. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition

3. Kerry King From Hell I Rise

4. Devin Townsend PowerNerd

5. Bewitcher Spell Shock

6. Witch Club Satan Witch Club Satan

7. Thou Umbilical

8. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöll

9. Dödsrit Nocturnal Will

10. Kati Rán Sála

11. Spectral Wound Songs of Blood And Mire

12. Winterfylleth The Imperious Horizon

13. Gaerea Coma

14. Ihsahn Ihsahn

15. Akhlys House Of The Black Geminus

16. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja

17. Swamp Coffin Drowning Glory

18. Nachtmystium Blight Privilege

19. Hamferð Men Guðs Hond Er Sterk

20. In Aphelion Reaperdawn

Judas Priest - Trial By Fire (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Remfry Dedman

Writer

1. Pijn From Low Beams Of Hope

2. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers

3. Better Lovers Highly Irresponsible

4. Dvne Voidkind

5. Coilguns Odd Love

6. Candy It’s Inside You

7. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood

8. Zeal & Ardor Greif

9. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

10. REZN Burden

11. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl

12. Hidden Mothers Erosion / Avulsion

13. Devin Townsend PowerNerd

14. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line

15. Iress Sleep Now In Reverse

16. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

17. Codespeaker Scavenger

18. Oh Hiroshima All Things Shining

19. Earthtone9 In Resonance Nexus

20. Nails Every Burning Bridge

Alex Deller

Writer

1. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

2. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers

3. Buñuel Mansuetude

4. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood

5. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity

6. The Body & Dis Fig Orchards Of A Futile Heaven

7. Uniform American Standard

8. Sumac The Healer

9. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja

10. Toadliquor Back In The Hole

11. Fu Manchu The Return Of Tomorrow

12. High On Fire Cometh The Storm

13. Bad Breeding Contempt

14. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive

15. Slift Ilion

16. 40 Watt Sun Little Weight

17. Couch Slut You Could Do It Tonight

18. Lord Spikeheart The Adept

19. Haunted Plasma I

20. Thou Umbilical

Cheri Faulkner

Writer

1. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

2. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

3. Graphic Nature Who Are You When No One Is Watching?

4. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement

5. Allt From The New World

6. Make Them Suffer Make Them Suffer

7. Fever 333 Darker White

8. Alcest Les Chants De L’Aurore

9. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen

10. While She Sleeps Self Hell

11. Caligula’s Horse Charcoal Grace

12. Dvne Voidkind

13. Ihsahn Ihsahn

14. In Hearts Wake Incarnation

15. Pijn From Low Beams Of Hope

16. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line

17. Devin Townsend PowerNerd

18. Vola Friend Of A Phantom

19. Zeal & Ardor Greif

20. Better Lovers Highly Irresponsible

Spencer Grady

Writer

1. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God

2. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

3. Fulci Duck Face Killings

4. Darkspace Dark Space -II

5. Chat Pile Cool World

6. Coffin Storm Arkana Rising

7. Beaten To Death Sunrise Over Rigor Mortis

8. Oxygen Destroyer Guardian Of The Universe

9. Akhlys House Of The Black Geminus

10. Haunted Plasma I

11. Unto Others Never, Neverland

12. Whispering Void At The Sound Of The Heart

13. Arkona Stella Pandora

14. Full Of Hell Coagulated Bliss

15. Trelldom …By The Shadows…

16. Paysage D’Hiver Die Berge

17. Melt-Banana 3+5

18. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

19. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja

20. Sumac The Healer

Ulcerate - The Dawn is Hollow (Official video) - YouTube Watch On

Perran Helyes

Writer

1. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

2. Inter Arma New Heaven

3. Folterkammer Weibermacht

4. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

5. Ihsahn Ihsahn

6. Chapel Of Disease Echoes Of Light

7. Unto Others Never Neverland

8. Dödsrit Nocturnal Will

9. Wintersun Time II

10. Nails Every Bridge Burning

11. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja

12. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum

13. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity

14. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God

15. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition

16. High On Fire Cometh The Storm

17. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)

18. Winterfylleth The Imperious Horizon

19. Lucifer Lucifer V

20. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood

Stephen Hill

Writer

1. Umbra Vitae Light Of Death

2. Shooting Daggers Love & Rage

3. Nails Every Bridge Burning

4. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

5. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)

6. Rat Lord Blazed In The Northern Sky

7. Scene Queen Hot Singles In Your Area

8. Zeal & Ardor Greif

9. Zetra Zetra

10. Fu Manchu The Return Of Tomorrow

11. The Black Dahlia Murder Servitude

12. Darkest Hour Perpetual | Terminal

13. Sons Of Alpha Centauri Pull

14. Gatecreeper Dark Supestition

15. Brat Social Grace

16. Fu Manchu The Return Of Tomorrow

17. My Dying Bride A Mortal Binding

18. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction

19. Nile The Underworld Awaits Us All

20. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak

Dom Lawson

Writer

1. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

2. Dödsrit Nocturnal Will

3. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

4. Undeath More Insane

5. Ihsahn Ihsahn

6. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

7. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction

8. Bad Breeding Contempt

9. Witherfall Sounds of The Forgotten

10. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project

11. Winterfylleth The Imperious Horizon

12. Full Of Hell Coagulated Bliss

13. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)

14. Oranssi Pazuzu Muutautuja

15. Nile The Underworld Awaits Us All

16. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak

17. Mork Syv

18. Job For A Cowboy Moon Healer

19. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God

20. In Aphelion Reaperdawn

Elliot Leaver

Writer

1. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

2. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons of Mazandaran

3. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

4. Battlesnake The Rise And Demise Of The Motorsteeple

5. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

6. Nails Every Bridge Burning

7. Nightwish Yesterwynde

8. Mastiff Deprecepice

9. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project

10. Earthtone9 In Resonance Nexus

11. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak

12. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

13. Lucifer Lucifer V

14. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

15. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement

16. Pijn From Low Beams Of Hope

17. Undeath More Insane

18. Melt-Banana 3+5

19. Midnight Hellish Expectations

20. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive

HERIOT - At The Fortress Gate (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Dannii Leivers

Writer

1. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

2. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

3. Rough Justice Faith In Vain

4. Zeal & Ardor Greif

5. Poppy Negative Spaces

6. Gost Prophecy

7. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

8. Thrown Excessive Guilt

9. Unto Others Never Neverland

10. Alpha Wolf Half Living Things

11. Erra Cure

12. Nightwish Yesterwynde

13. Make Them Suffer Make Them Suffer

14. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak

15. Imminence The Black

16. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen

17. Ingested The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams

18. Candy It’s Inside You

19. Zetra Zetra

20. Ingested The Tide Of Death And Fractured Dreams

Dave Ling

Writer

1. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project

2. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

3. Nightwish Yesterwynde

4. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

5. Saxon Hell Fire & Damnation

6. Accept Humanoid

7. Caligula’s Horse Charcoal Grace

8. Kerry King From Hell I Rise

9. Sebastian Bach Child Within The Man

10. Slash Orgy Of The Damned

11. Dragonforce Warp Speed Warriors

12. Jerry Cantrell I Want Blood

13. Devin Townsend PowerNerd

14. Ihsahn Ihsahn

15. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement

16. Anvil One And Only

17. Dream Evil Metal Gods

18. Blitzkrieg Blitzkrieg

19. My Dying Bride A Mortal Binding

20. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum

Will Marshall

Writer

1. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

2. Dvne Voidkind

3. Job For A Cowboy Moon Healer

4. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

5. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition

6. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran

7. Undeath More Insane

8. El Moono The Waking Sun

9. Reliqa Secrets Of The Future

10. Mountain Caller Chronicle II: Hypergenesis

11. Bipolar Architecture Metaphysicize

12. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

13. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood

14. Darkest Hour Perpetual | Terminal

15. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God

16. Mastiff Deprecipice

17. Unleash The Archers Phantoma

18. Caligula’s Horse Charcoal Grace

19. Terminal Nation Echoes Of The Devil’s Den

20. Rough Justice Faith In Vain

Edwin McFee

Writer

1. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project

2. Lucifer Lucifer V

3. And So I Watch You From Afar Megafauna

4. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood

5. Barbarian Hermit Mean Sugar

6. Slomosa Tundra Rock

7. God Is An Astronaut Embers

8. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

9. Heavy Temple Garden Of Heathens

10. REZN Burden

11. Blaze Bayley Circle of Stone

12. High On Fire Cometh The Storm

13. Kurokuma Of Amber And Sand

14. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

15. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

16. Alunah Fever Dream

17. Big Scenic Nowhere The Waydown

18. Saxon Hell, Fire And Damnation

19. Grand Magus Sunraven

20. Sergeant Thunderhoof The Ghost Of Badon Hill

Tom O’Boyle

Writer

1. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

2. Gatecreeper Dark Superstition

3. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

4. Alcest Les Chants De L’Aurore

5. Zetra Zetra

6. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line

7. Unto Others Never Neverland

8. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen

9. Black Dahlia Murder, The Servitude

10. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja

11. Vitriol Suffer & Become

12. Ihsahn Ihsahn

13. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement

14. Paysage D’Hiver Die Berge

15. Vemod The Deepening

16. Akhlys House Of The Black Geminus

17. Candy It’s Inside You

18. Abrams Blue City

19. Devin Townsend PowerNerd

20. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers

BLOOD INCANTATION - The Stargate (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Alastair Riddell

Writer

1. The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow

2. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

3. Winterfylleth The Imperious Horizon

4. High On Fire Cometh The Storm

5. Satan Songs In Crimson

6. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demons Of Mazandaran

7. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity

8. Orange Goblin Science, Not Fiction

9. Wolfbrigade Life Knife Death

10. Adorior Bleed On My Teeth

11. 40 Watt Sun Little Weight

12. Blood incantation Absolute Elsewhere

13. Spectral Wound Songs of Blood And Mire

14. Fu Manchu The Return Of Tomorrow

15. Midnight Hellish Expectations

16. Grand Magus Sunraven

17. High Parasite Forever We Burn

18. Arð Untouched By Fire

19. Sólstafir Hin Helga Kvöl

20. Tribulation Sub Rosa In Æternum

Kevin Stewart-Panko

Writer

1. Melt-Banana 3+5

2. Beaten To Death Sunrise Over Rigor Mortis

3. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

4. Thou Umbilical

5. Arka’n Asrafokor Dzikkuh

6. Satan Songs In Crimson

7. Buñuel Mansuetude

8. Better Lovers Highly Irresponsible

9. Mastiff Deprecipice

10. Nails Every Bridge Burning

11. 1349 The Wolf And The King

12. Full Of Hell Coagulated Bliss

13. Bewitcher Spell Shock

14. Undeath More Insane

15. Blitzkrieg Blitzkrieg

16. Flotsam And Jetsam I Am The Weapon

17. Crawl Altar Of Disgust

18. Pissed Jeans Half Divorced

19. Black Tusk The Way Forward

20. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive

Emily Swingle

Writer

1. SeeYouSpaceCowboy Coup De Grâce

2. Lowen Do Not Go To War With The Demon Of Mazandaran

3. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

4. Kalandra A Frame Of Mind

5. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen

6. Touché Amoré Spiral In A Straight Line

7. And So I Watch You From Afar Megafauna

8. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja

9. Slift Ilion

10. Dvne Voidkind

11. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

12. Julie Christmas Ridiculous And Full Of Blood

13. Heriot Devoured by the Mouth of Hell

14. Pijn From Low Beams Of Hope

15. Graphic Nature Who Are You When No One Is Watching?

16. Nails Every Bridge Burning

17. Delilah Bon Evil, Hate Filled Female

18. Make Them Suffer Make Them Suffer

19. Zeal & Ardor Grief

20. Melt-Banana 3+5

Jack Terry

Writer

1. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

2. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

3. Full Of Hell Coagulated Bliss

4. El Moono El Moono

5. Meth. Shame

6. Vitriol Suffer & Become

7. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

8. Sumac The Healer

9. Pijn From Low Beams Of Hope

10. Mastiff Deprecipice

11. Thou Umbilical

12. GUHTS Regeneration

13. Swamp Coffin Drowning Glory

14. Scene Queen Hot Singles In Your Area

15. Melvins Tarantula Heart

16. Kurokuma Of Amber And Sand

17. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive

18. Abhoria Depths

19. Nails Every Bridge Burning

20. Alcest Les Chants De L’Aurore

Paul Travers

Writer

1. Kati Rán Sála

2. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity

3. Lucifer Lucifer V

4. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

5. Nightwish Yesterwynde

6. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

7. Suldusk Anthesis

8. Heriot Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell

9. Ministry Hopiumforthemasses

10. Alunah Fever Dream

11. Grand Magus Sunraven

12. Kittie Fire

13. Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project

14. Heavy Temple Garden Of Heathens

15. Pallbearer Mind Burns Alive

16. Ihsahn Ihsahn

17. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

18. Oceans Of Slumber Where Gods Fear To Speak

19. Swallow The Sun Shining

20. Ensiferum Winter Storm

Kati Rán - SÁLA - YouTube Watch On

Kez Whelan

Writer

1. Blood Incantation Absolute Elsewhere

2. Thou Umbilical

3. Chelsea Wolfe She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

4. The Body & Dis Fig Orchards Of A Futile Heaven

5. Spectral Voice Sparagmos

6. Oranssi Pazuzu Muuntautuja

7. Toadliquor Back In The Hole

8. Pyrrhon Exhaust

9. The Body The Crying Out Of Things

10. High On Fire Cometh The Storm

11. Chat Pile Cool World

12. Darkthrone It Beckons Us All.......

13. Vemod The Deepening

14. Trelldom …By The Shadows…

15. Paysage D’Hiver Die Berge

16. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Nell’ Ora Blu

17. Ulcerate Cutting The Throat Of God

18. The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow

19. Big | Brave A Chaos Of Flowers

20. Mastiff Deprecipice

Holly Wright

Writer

1. Judas Priest Invincible Shield

2. Opeth The Last Will & Testament

3. Ihsahn Ihsahn

4. Job For A Cowboy Moon Healer

5. Linkin Park From Zero

6. Dragonforce Warp Speed Warriors

7. Nightwish Yesterwynde

8. Vola Friend Of A Phantom

9. Bring Me The Horizon Post Human: Nex Gen

10. Fit For An Autopsy The Nothing That Is

11. Dool The Shape Of Fluidity

12. Rotting Christ ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy)

13. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

14. Leprous Melodies Of Atonement

15. Unleash The Archers Phantoma

16. Accept Humanoid

17. Scene Queen Hot Singles In Your Area

18. Devin Townsend PowerNerd

19. Sebastian Bach Child Within The Man

20. Dead Posey Are You In A Cult?

Nik Young

Writer

1. Thrown Excessive Guilt

2. Knocked Loose You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To

3. Darkest Hour Perpetual | Terminal

4. Fever 333 Darker White

5. The Ghost Inside Searching For Solace

6. Job For A Cowboy Moon Healer

7. Umbra Vitae Light Of Death

8. Like Moths To Flames The Cycles Of Trying To Cope

9. Our Hollow, Our Home Hope & Hell

10. Erra Cure

11. CLEARxCUT Age Of Grief

12. Imminence The Black

13. Vitriol Suffer & Become

14. Crossfaith AЯK

15. Alpha Wolf Half Living Things

16. While She Sleeps Self Hell

17. 200 Stab Wounds Manual Manic Procedures

18. Blood Red Throne Nonagon

19. Void Of Vision What I’ll Leave Behind

20. Being As An Ocean Death Can Wait