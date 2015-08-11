Marillion's Steve Hogarth's Back Pages Revealed

As Steve Hogarth prepared to publish the second volume of his memoirs, Invisible Man: Diaries 1998-2014, he stopped by The Prog Magazine Show to talk to Philip Wilding about his day job with Marillion, how he once had lunch with Neil Armstrong at Gatwick Airport and why he’s still waiting for Bjork to buy him a drink back.

The second instalment of Steve Hogarth’s Invisible Man Diaries saw the singer detailing the better part of the last twenty years of his life, both personally and professionally. From being invited in to Peter Gabriel’s house to listen to an early mix of Red Rain, missing his hero Joni Mitchell (who had departed Gabriel’s living room some twenty minutes before) to being stranded atop an Icelandic glacier, Hogarth’s life is one less ordinary.

As he tells Philip Wilding on The Prog Magazine Show, “I remember doing the video for Marillion’s Dry Land and the helicopter pilot dropping me off at the top of this glacier and as I gingerly stepped off the skids to see if the ice would hold my weight, he looked over his shoulder at me and said, ‘nice knowing you’. And the helicopter disappeared off into the sky and I was left quite alone thinking, what am I doing here?”

Steve Hogarth is featured in the latest issue of Prog Magazine talking to Editor Jerry Ewing about family, flying solo and the future of Marillion.

