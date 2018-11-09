Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Muse, Smashing Pumpkins and more

New singles from alt-rock heavyweights Muse and Smashing Pumpkins, an array of US punk and Scott Hutchison's poignant Mastersystem swansong – we have all this and more for you in this week's round up of new music. But before we get to that, it's time to crown last week's winner. Congratulations to Slipknot, who no doubt got all nine of their individual families to block vote their way to the top spot.

3. While She Sleeps - Anti-Social

2. Black Lime - Mania

1. Slipknot - All Out Life

So, who'll battle their way to glory this week? As always, there's only one way to find out, and that's by wrapping your ears around the tracks below. You may notice the format has shifted a little this week, and we're letting the songs speak for themselves. Everything else is business as usual, though, and you can still vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page. For now, let's take a look back at last week's brutal winning song.

Vote for your favourite here!