Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Bring Me The Horizon, Danko Jones and more

While you might be forgiven for thinking that by clicking on this link you've actually stumbled down a multi-dimensional vortex and been coughed out way back in 1997, despite brand new offerings from both Backyard Babies and Danko Jones making an appearance in this wee's round up, you're still firmly present in 2019. Phew. Alongside these time-travelling offerings we have brand new Bring Me The Horizon – a Grimes collaboration which has been praised for its "witchy rave vibes" – and the last to be released from their new album Amo, a brutal new track from Employed To Serve, plenty of alt-rock, noise-rock, punk-rock and much, much more. But before all that, we turn our attention to the winners of last week's vote. Congrats to the three below, particularly to the racket-making Glaswegians Heavy Rapids.

3. Quantum Pig - Statement Of Intent

2. LAGS - Knives And Wounds

1. Heavy Rapids - Going Down

Only you can decide which song will find itself crowned winner this week.

