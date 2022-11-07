Lamb Of God have postponed their UK and European tour

Lamb Of God have postponed their upcoming UK and European tour.

The tour was due to kick off in Denmark on November 18 before hitting the UK in December, with German thrash legends Kreator also on the bill. However, the dates have now been postponed until March 2023.

The band said via social media: “We regrettably announce that due to unforeseen circumstances we have to postpone the State Of Unrest tour with Kreator to February/March 2023. Support for the new dates will be announced soon.”

While tickets remains valid for the new dates, the Glasgow show has been cancelled. Refunds for that date will be available from the point of purchase.

The State Of Unrest tour featuring Lamb Of God and Kreator was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but had to be postponed twice due to the pandemic.

EUROPE - we regrettably announce that due to unforeseen circumstances we have to postpone the #StateOfUnrest tour with @kreator to February/March 2023. Additional support will be announced soon.-Randy, Mark, Willie, John, ArtTickets & VIP On-sale Now: https://t.co/g32ZvJo8nJ pic.twitter.com/sCitIb5JVYNovember 7, 2022 See more

Feb 15: Munich Zenith. Germany

Feb 17: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 18: Riga Palladium, Latvia

Feb 19: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Feb 21: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Feb 22: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark

Feb 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof Germany

Feb 25: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 26: Paris Olympia, France

Feb 28: Brussels, Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Mar 2: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 3: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Mar 4: Essen Grugahall, Germany

Mar 5: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena, Germany

Mar 7: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 8: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Mar 10: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 11: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Mar 14: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Mar 15: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Mar 17: Zurich The Hall. Switzerland

Mar 18: Saarbrücken E-Werk, Germany

Mar 19: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany