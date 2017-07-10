Kawaii metal has become even more bonkers with Deadlift Lolita

Remember two years ago when we told you about Ladybaby – the Kawaii metal band featuring pro-wrestler Ladybeard? Well you ain’t seen nothing yet. Ladybeard has teamed up with professional wrestler and bodybuilding idol Reika Saiki to form Deadlift Lolita.

According to the band’s official website, Deadlift Lolita are “the redefinition of Kawaii” and “the physically strongest idol group on earth.”

We’re not going to argue that last point. Having two professional wrestlers fronting a band must make them the strongest and fittest idol group ever seen, and certainly makes Babymetal look like little girls (which to be fair, they are).

But musically, we have no idea what is going on. It’s metal in places, but the bubblegum pop chorus is the stuff of Katy Perry’s most saccharine teenage dreams. Using YouTube’s in-built subtitles, we can distinguish that the song is about something happening in the year 2677, we need to get training, and we need to pump up both the volume and Japan.

This is, of course, while Ladybeard and Reika bounce around in dresses while members of a Village People tribute act dance merrily in the background. WE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT IS GOING ON.

Just watch. This could be the future.

What happened when Babymetal went head-to-head with Metallica in Seoul